Kylie Danielle McDonald In Violent Attack Assaults Yellowstone County Detention Officer B.L.

By: Donald Cyphers Investigative reporter

Syndicated by: Montana News

In a vicious attack, Billings woman Kylie Danielle McDonald Assaults Peace Officer B.L., who is a Detention Officer at the Yellowstone County Detention Facility.



On November 22, 2019, at 1:26 p.m., Deputy Wildin was dispatched to the Yellowstone County Jail for a report of a woman inmate who assaulted Detention Officer B.L.



Kylie Danielle McDonald was in the detention center on unrelated charges. Detention Officer B.L. was working on the East unit on the afternoon of November 22, 2019.





Kylie McDonald was acting in an aggressive, belligerent manner. Detention Officer B.L. was trying to serve a food tray to Kylie Danielle McDonald.



McDonald, being loud, verbally aggressive, and belligerent towards Detention Officer B.L., was told to roll up her belongings as she was going to move to a different unit immediately.



Suddenly, Kylie Danielle McDonald punched Detention Officer B.L. in the face with her closed fist, causing the Detention Officer pain.



Detention Officer B.L. relied on his training and grabbed McDonald, and during the struggle, both fell to the floor. McDonald continued to strike the Detention Officer in the head and face scratching him on his face and neck area using her fingernails.



The Detention Officer quickly gained control and held Kylie Danielle McDonald down until back up could arrive and assist him.



Multiple scratches were on both sides of the Detention Officer's face, the left side of his neck, and in the cavity bowl area of his right ear.



The Detention Officer's was red and swollen from multiple punches to the face by McDonald. After back up arrived, McDonald was handcuffed and taken to a separate holding cell and restrained in a chair.



McDonald did not appear to have any injuries. The attack on Detention Officer B.L. happened very quickly, and due to the training of Detention Officer B.L., he was able to gain control of a very violent woman, Kylie Danielle McDonald.

