Jordan Daniel White and Randy Desjaiais Both Issued Citations For Fighting And Making Verbal Racial slurs Towards Each Other

By: Donald Cyphers Investigative reporter

Syndicated by: Montana News

Billings man Jordan Daniel White arrested for disorderly conduct and physical contact (assault).

According to the Yellowstone County Sheriff reports, Deputy Shafer badge#3085 was dispatched to an assault that occurred on Highway 87# by the entrance to the Lockwood water treatment plant.



Jordan Daniel White was challenging to fight, and fighting another Billings man Randy Desjariais in the middle of the road at the intersection of HWY 87 East at the entrance to the water treatment plant.



On November 14, 2019, at about 1640 hours, Jordan Daniel White was subjected to verbal racial slurs from Randy Desjarials, who physically threatened Jordan Daniel White.



Stating he would fight "any time any place," Desjarials. Both men, according to records, work together for the same employer.



This activity was ongoing most of the day, according to witnesses.



Randy Desjariais indicated that Jordon Daniel White had been harassing him and making racial slurs at him most of the day while both of them were at work. White followed Randy Desjariais out from work to threatening Desjariais.



Both men got out of their vehicles at the entrance of Hwy 87 E and started fighting.



According to a witness, it was Randy Desjariais who was threatening Jordan Daniel White, not the other way around.



Both men were issued disorderly conduct citations.

