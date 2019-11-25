Helena Police Department News

Syndicated by: Montana News

According to Sgt. Berkley Conrad, on 11/23/19 at 1517, an Officer responded to the 3300 block of N Montana Ave regarding a theft exceeding $1,500. At the conclusion of the investigation, a 21 year old female was placed under arrest for felony Theft. The female was booked into the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center.

On 11/23/19 at 2233, an Officer stopped a vehicle for a traffic infraction in the area Montana Ave and 11th Ave. At the conclusion of the investigation, an 18 year old male was cited and later released for Operation of vehicle by person under 21 years of age with alcohol concentration of 0.02 or more.

**The Helena Police Department responded to 84 calls for service. A brief summary of some of the calls the Officers responded to are as follows: (1) injury crash (3) non-injury crash, (7) civil, (3) disorderly, (3) animal calls, (6) suspicious incidents, (7) thefts, (5) Trespass, and (4) welfare checks.