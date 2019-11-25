Cody Wyoming Police Department News

November 22, 23, & 24, 2019ARRESTS:11/22/19

Zachary Hatmaker, Cody, 18, Arrested for Domestic Violence & Interference W/Peace Officer, (Incident #1911220079)

11/23/19 Derek Derby, Cody, 38, Arrested for Criminal Trespass, Criminal Entry & Interference W/Peace Officer, (Incident #1911230012)

11/23/19 Eric Galla, Sherman Oaks, CA, 49, Arrested for Disorderly Conduct & Public Intoxication, (Incident #1911230062)

11/24/19 Matthew Hollinger, Cody, 32, Arrested for Use of Controlled Substance, Probation Violation, No License Plate Light & Obstructed Rear Plate, (Incident #1911240064)Total 911 Calls – 5 *===============================================================November 22, 201901:13 Traffic Stop 1911220002 Officer initiated activity at 8TH St, Cody. TS- Driver warned speed 42/25. . Disposition: Warning Issued.*====================================================================

01:27 Traffic Stop 1911220003 Officer initiated activity at Beck AVE/8TH St, Cody. TS - Driver warned speed. . Disposition: Warning Issued.*====================================================================05:15 Patrol-Extra 1911220008 Officer initiated activity at Beck Lake Park, 14TH St, Cody. . Disposition: Completed. *====================================================================07:41 Patrol-Extra 1911220013 Officer initiated activity at Cody High School, 10TH St, Cody. . Disposition: Completed. *====================================================================07:41 Patrol-Extra 1911220014 Officer initiated activity at Sunset Elementary School, Sheridan Ave, Cody. . Disposition: Completed.

07:41 Patrol-Extra 1911220015 Officer initiated activity at Eastside Elementary School, 17TH St, Cody. . Disposition: Completed. 07:49 Patrol-Extra 1911220016 Officer initiated activity at Livingston Elementary School, 12TH St, Cody. . Disposition: Completed.

08:08 Traffic Stop 1911220020 Officer initiated activity at North Lane/West Circle Dr, Cody. TS- Driver for speed. . Disposition: Warning Issued.

08:23 Traffic Stop 1911220022 Officer initiated activity at Mountain View Dr, Cody. TS- Driver warned for speed. . Disposition: Warning Issued.

08:29 Animal Call - Other 1911220023 Occurred at Hugh Smith Field on 19TH St. . Deer tangled in the batting net. . Disposition: Referred to Other Agency.*====================================================================08:49 Escort-Funeral 1911220026 Occurred at Saint Anthony’s Catholic Church on Monument St. . Funeral escort from catholic church to old riverside cemetery @ 11:00. . Disposition: Completed. *====================================================================10:24 Welfare Check 1911220035 Occurred on Madison Ave. . Disposition: Assistance Given.*====================================================================

11:53 Patrol-Extra 1911220048 Officer initiated activity at Sunset Elementary School, Sheridan Ave, Cody. . Disposition: Completed. *====================================================================12:39 Traffic Stop 1911220054 Officer initiated activity at Cody Middle School, Cougar Ave, Cody. TS-Driver warned for FTS at stop sign. . Disposition: Warning Issued.*====================================================================13:18 Patrol-Extra 1911220062 Officer initiated activity at Cody Middle School, Cougar Ave, Cody. . Disposition: Completed. *====================================================================13:20 Patrol-Extra 1911220063 Officer initiated activity at Eastside Elementary School, 17TH St, Cody. . Disposition: Completed. *====================================================================13:26 Traffic Stop 1911220065 Officer initiated activity at Wyoming Ave, Cody. TS-Driver warned for speed. . Disposition: Warning Issued.*====================================================================15:41 Domestic 1911220079 Occurred on Rio Vista Ave. RP was assaulted by her son. . Disposition: See Case.*====================================================================16:12 Motor Vehicle Crash 1911220084 Occurred at Crisis Intervention Office on 13TH St. . Possible hit and run from this location, one vehicle may have left, unk inj, unk blockage.

RP had no information on the other vehicle involved, she stated she heard the sound and rushed outside and saw the vehicle. . Disposition: See Case.*

19:37 Domestic 1911220099 Occurred on Alger Ave. Possible domestic at this address. Pink camo jacket, jeans with holes in them, headed towards the hill?. . Disposition: See Case.

=21:16 Traffic Stop 1911220105 Officer initiated activity at Bleistein AVE/16TH St, Cody. TS - Warned for speed. . Disposition: Warning Issued.

22:25 Traffic Stop 1911220106 Officer initiated activity at Yellowstone Ave, Cody. TS-Driver Warned for speed. . Disposition: Warning Issued

22:47 Traffic Stop 1911220107 Officer initiated activity at Sheridan Ave, Cody. TS - Warned for white light to the rear. . Disposition: Warning Issued. *====================================================================

23:05 Traffic Stop 1911220110 Officer initiated activity at Drug Court, Beck Ave, Cody. TS - Warned for failure to maintain. . Disposition: Warning Issued. *====================================================================23:33 Patrol-Extra 1911220112 Officer initiated activity at Beck Lake Park, 14TH St, Cody. . Disposition: Completed. *====================================================================23:56 Traffic Stop 1911220114 Officer initiated activity at Lifetime Small Animal Hospital, Big Horn Ave, Cody. TS Driver Warning for speed. . Disposition: Warning Issued. *====================================================================November 23, 201901:01 Patrol-Extra 1911230004 Officer initiated activity at Silver Dollar Bar, Sheridan Ave, Cody. Bar Walk. . Disposition: Assistance Given.*====================================================================01:42 Citizen Contact 1911230007 Officer initiated activity at Landers James DDS, 12TH St, Cody. UNKNOWN SUBJECT RAN FROM AREA. . Disposition: Assistance Given.*====================================================================02:02 Assault 1911230010 Occurred at Big Horn Liquor on Big Horn Ave. . RP-States he was hit above left eye. . Disposition: Assistance Given.*====================================================================02:02 Traffic Stop 1911230011 Officer initiated activity at Conoco Country Store, 17TH St, Cody. TS - driver warned for illegal right turn. . Disposition: Warning Issued.*====================================================================03:02 Officer Flagged Down 1911230012 Officer initiated activity at Bleistein Ave, Cody. . Disposition: See Case.*====================================================================04:58 Assist other Agency 1911230016 Occurred on Rumsey Ave. RP received pendant activation for 83 yom. . Disposition: Assistance Given. *====================================================================05:55 Assist other Agency 1911230020 Officer initiated activity at Probation And Parole - Cody Offi, Stampede Ave, Cody. . Disposition: Assistance Given.*====================================================================09:09 Property-Found 1911230024 Occurred at Maverik South on 17TH St. . RP found a wallet at maverick south, he is going to bring it into the CLEC, dispatch will contact an owner if one can be found. . Disposition: Returned to Owner.*====================================================================

10:12 Domestic 1911230027 Occurred on 31ST St. Delayed, been going on for the past few days, subjects have been verbally arguing, male has been making threats to female half, may have pushed her around as well per RP, he has since left the residence to go to work, female has 2 small children in the residence as well. . Disposition: Assistance Given.*====================================================================12:56 Patrol-Extra 1911230033 Officer initiated activity at Cody Auditorium, Beck Ave, Cody. . Disposition: Completed. *====================================================================13:23 Road Hazard/Blockage 1911230034 Occurred at Paul Stock Aquatic And Recreation on Heart Mountain St. . Blue trail blazer ran out of gas on the 13th St hill, has a rescue dog in vehicle, vehicle is blocking lane of travel.She is getting gas and will head back to location. . Disposition: Informational. *====================================================================15:43 Welfare Check 1911230040 Occurred on 15TH St. Mail carrier said subject has not picked up mail in a week, said there are med's in the box as well. . Disposition: Assistance Given.*====================================================================23:05 Disorderly Conduct 1911230062 Occurred at Holiday Inn on Sheridan Ave. . RP states a male in his cab made threats to the driver about killing him. . Disposition: See Case. *====================================================================23:38 Citizen Contact 1911230067 Officer initiated activity at Wal-Mart, Yellowstone Ave, Cody. . Disposition: Assistance Given.*====================================================================23:39 Patrol-Extra 1911230068 Officer initiated activity at Wal-Mart, Yellowstone Ave, Cody. . Disposition: Completed. *====================================================================23:54 Traffic Stop 1911230070 Officer initiated activity at Cody Rodeo Grounds, West Yellowstone Ave, Cody. TS DriverWarned for FTM single lane x2 and failure to carry oln. . Disposition: Warning Issued.*====================================================================November 24, 201901:04 Security Check 1911240004 Officer initiated activity at GOOD2GO - Depot Dr, Depot Dr, Cody. . Disposition: Assistance Given. *====================================================================02:46 Parking Problem 1911240011 Officer initiated activity at Gerrans Ave, Cody. C15 Stickered the vehicle. . . *====================================================================07:16 Traffic Stop 1911240014 Officer initiated activity at Wapiti Ranger District Office, Yellowstone Ave, Cody. TS Driver warned for speed. . Disposition: Warning Issued.*====================================================================

09:25 Traffic Stop 1911240021 Officer initiated activity at Yellowstone Ave, Cody. TS- warned for speed. . Disposition: Warning Issued.*====================================================================10:40 Miscellaneous Assistance 1911240027 Occurred at Rivers Bend Trailer Court on Highway 120 N. . Tree branch went through windshield of RP's vehicle. . Disposition: Unable to Assist. *====================================================================10:44 Property Damage 1911240028 Occurred on Owens Ave. RP says his truck blew down the road and ran into a parked car, no inj, minor damage according to the RP. . Disposition: Assistance Given.*====================================================================12:22 Miscellaneous Assistance 1911240033 Occurred on 31ST St. Wanting to speak to an officer about the situation that occurred yesterday. . Disposition: Assistance Given. *====================================================================13:13 Traffic Stop 1911240036 Officer initiated activity at Mountain View Dr/Lt Childers St, Cody. TS-Driver warned for speed. . Disposition: Warning Issued.*====================================================================13:21 Open Door/Window 1911240038 Occurred at Peters Cafe on Sheridan Ave. . RP stated that the front door is open to this building, but there are no light or anything to indicate that they would be in business. . Disposition: Assistance Given*====================================================================14:16 Intrusion/Holdup 1911240042 Occurred at By Western Hands on 12TH St. . Zone 1 north workshop door zone 7 gallery south motion. . Disposition: False Alarm. *====================================================================18:14 Reddi Report 1911240059 Occurred at Maverik North on Big Horn Ave. . 4runner all over the road. . Disposition: Warning Issued.*====================================================================19:55 Traffic Stop 1911240061 Officer initiated activity at Sheridan AVE/20TH St, Cody. TS - Warned for stop sign violation. . Disposition: Warning Issued. *====================================================================20:19 Traffic Stop 1911240064 Officer initiated activity at Sheridan AVE/12TH St, Cody. TS -. . Disposition: See Case. *====================================================================20:53 Traffic Stop 1911240066 Officer initiated activity at Big Horn Ave/Date St, Cody. TS - Warned for speed & illegal window tint. . Disposition: Warning Issued.*====================================================================

22:43 Animal-Noisy 1911240068 Occurred on Draw St. RP states that his neighbor’s dogs has been barking for over a hour. this is a ongoing issue. . Disposition: Unable to Locate.*====================================================================22:44 Patrol-Extra 1911240069 Officer initiated activity at Wal-Mart, Yellowstone Ave, Cody.