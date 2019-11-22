Minot City Offices Closed In Observance Of Thanksgiving Holiday

Syndicated by: Montana News

All City of Minot offices will be closed Thursday, Nov. 28, in observance of the Thanksgiving Day holiday, including City Hall, Public Works, and the Engineering Department.



City buses will not run on Thursday, and the Minot Public Library will be closed.

The City land-fill will be closed Thursday, and there will be no residential garbage collection; the next pickup day for residents with Monday/Thursday garbage collection will be Monday, Dec. 2.



For water service emergencies, residents are urged to call 701-852-0111.



City of Minot offices will be open regular hours and city services will run as scheduled on Fri-day, Nov. 29.

The City of Minot landfill will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

The Minot Public Library will be open on Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.