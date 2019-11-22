Michael Gotti Crispin Sr., Arrested And Charged For Assault With Brass Knuckles Against A Female

Montana News Disclaimer: One of the most sacred principles in the American criminal and civil justice system, holding that a defendant is innocent until proven guilty.

By: Donald Cyphers Investigative reporter

Syndicated by: Montana News

Billings man, Michael Gotti Crispin Sr., was arrested for Assault. According to records, back on June 10, 2018, Billings Police Officer M Edwards and A Edwards sent to an address located in the Winsor Circle North area. Dispatch received a 911 call and hang-up. Multiple individuals were later discovered to have left the residence in a Nissan vehicle license # 3-6971C.



Officers Edwards and Edwards, located the Nissan on Hanson Lane.



In the Nissan were five individual occupants. The driver identified as Chantell Greybull, who stated, "she just left the Windsor Circle as she was trying to retrieve her personal belongings. "



Officer M. Edwards told Chantell Greybull to go back to the Windsor North property and get her belongings while both Officers were present.



Dispatch advised that there was a threatened of bodily injury by a method of brass knuckles to the 911 caller/victim T.G.



According to T.G., Greybull brought four individuals to the house. One of the individuals identified as Michael Gotti Crispin Sr. had threatened T.G. that he was going to punch her in the face with his brass knuckles.



According to Police records, Chantell Greybull had been trespassed from the property by the police in the past.



Michael Gotti Crispin Sr, who was wearing a black shirt and a red bandana, came up to T.G.while T.G. was on the phone to 911 dispatch and threaten to punch her in the face holding his fist and the brass knuckles close to her facial area.



Officers arrested Michael Gotti Crispin Sr., who stated to police that he did threaten T.G. with the brass knuckles and tried to take the phone away from T.G. as she was talking to 911 Dispatch.



The Brass knuckles were silver in color, and Officers located the brass knuckles in the purse of Chantell Greybull.



The other individuals who were in the car with Chantell Greybull were Andrew Salacinski, Jerome Bellymule, Sidny Henry.



All four listed as a witness on the prosecutor's witness list, including Erin Red Eagle and Clavin Lester.

