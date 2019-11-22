Helena Police Department News

Syndicated by: Montana News

According to Sgt. Berkley Conrad (Desk Sergeant) with the Helena Police Department, on 11/21/2019 at 0021, Officers were sent to the 300 block of N Rodney St regarding a domestic disturbance. At the conclusion of the investigation, a 52-year-old male was placed under arrest for 2nd offense Partner/ Family Member Assault and Probation Violation. The male was booked into the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center.

On 11/21/19 at 1052, an Officer responded to the 800 block of Front St. for a report of minor in possession of dangerous drugs. At the conclusion of the investigation, a 17-year-old juvenile was cited for possession of dangerous drugs and released to a guardian.

On 11/21/19 at 1114, Officers responded to the 3000 block of Cabernet Dr regarding a male at this location with several outstanding warrants for his arrest. Officers located and arrested the 44-year-old male. He was booked into the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center on one Helena Municipal Court warrant, two Lewis and Clark County Justice Court warrants, and three out of county warrants.

On 11/21/19 at 1350, Officers responded to the 3500 block of N. Montana Ave. regarding several subjects at this location suspected of stealing merchandise.

At the conclusion of the investigation, a 24-year-old female was placed under arrest for four Helena Municipal Court warrants.

A 18-year-old female was placed under arrest for a Cascade County Justice Court warrant, Obstructing a Peace Officer and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Both subjects were booked into the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center.

**The Helena Police Department responded to 108 calls for service. A brief summary of some of the calls the Officers responded to are as follows: (4) non-injury crash, (11) animal calls, (10) suspicious incidents, (5) thefts, (5) disorderly, (5) domestics/family (10) welfare checks.