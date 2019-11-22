Celebrity Conversions That Just Don't Line Up With Scripture

By: Bradlee Dean

“The vast majority of people who are members of churches in America today are not Christians. I say that without the slightest fear of contradiction. I base it on empirical evidence of 24 years of examining thousands of people.” -Dr. D James Kennedy

In the early 2000s, I was the drummer in the band Junkyard Prophet, voted second highest unsigned band in the country, behind P.O.D who became MTV's darling, and according to Reverb Nation, we were the best unsigned band. We worked with Geffen Records, Warner Brothers and being endorsed by major musical instrument companies globally. After touring the nation, as well as playing with the biggest names in the Christian scene (Bride, Guardian, Disciple, Novou, etc.) and secular bands (Drowning pool, Creed, Sick Puppies, Head East, Steppenwolf etc.), I am simply bringing my experience to you concerning the topic in which I will highlight first hand.

Before I get started, I would like to say to those who want to twist Scripture in an attempt to protect the gods that they have created in their minds such as their favorite musicians, actors, etc. (Exodus 20:4) by suggesting that I am not to judge, I would remind you that I am using the Judge's Word to make judgments. I am judging with righteous judgment, and that out of love (Leviticus 19:17; John 7:24).

Furthermore, I would like to add that if you are not zealous against errors, it is because you are not zealous for the truth, whereas I am.

Yesterday, I took the time to highlight on my radio show the likes of many “celebrities,” that have been elevated to modern-day Christian stardom such as Kayne West, who was trophied on the heretical Joel Osteen platform recently for his supposed conversion. And you thought the political scene was filled with theatre! The Lord warned us of both (Mark 8:15).

This novice (Unaquainted or unskilled in the Word), Kayne West, stated that he was the greatest artist that God ever created.

Didn’t know that it was about Kayne West anymore (Luke 9:23)? Kayne was praising himself (Proverbs 27:2).

Furthermore, does someone want to give this guy a reality check on what talent truly is? Then again, the bar has been lowered so far that we can understand why he is deceived into believing that he is what he wants to believe that he is.

“Not a novice, lest being lifted up with pride he fall into the condemnation of the devil. Moreover he must have a good report of them which are without; lest he fall into reproach and the snare of the devil.” -1 Timothy 3:6-7

You are to prove those who call themselves Christians.

“And we beseech you, brethren, to know them which labour among you…” -1 Thessalonians 5:12

Case in point: Established churches up until 1900s used to prove their members for 1-3 years before accepting them for their professions (Acts 11:26).

Now, Kayne wants to evangelize America’s youth with his music. That's a good initiative, but he needs to first make sure that he is first a partaker of the fruit that the Lord gives in understanding in all things (2 Timothy 2:7). Time will show whether he is genuine or not.

The reason that I bring this point up is to show you what others that have claimed conversion such Bono from U2, Brian “Head” Welch from Korn, Alice Cooper, Bob Dylan, etc. do. They go back to the vomit that they claimed that they were converted from (Proverbs 26:11).

How does that work?

For example, Brian “Head” Welch from Korn claims his conversion, but rejoins the band and lifestyle that he claimed to be converted from.

Let me tell you that works by feeding upon the hirelings of the day (John 10:12) and refusing to do your own due diligence in searching the Scriptures for yourselves (John 7:17; Philippians 2:12; 2 Timothy 2:15).

According to Brian’s world (Hosea 4:6), you are to yield yourself back to the spirit of the world of antichrist in order to influence young people for the Lord (1 John 2:15-18). I cannot find that in the Word.

The same thing goes for Alice Cooper. He said that he “got saved because he was afraid that he would go to Hell.” I cannot find that in Scripture, but I can find where we are to fear the Lord in being converted from our sins (Psalm 19:7; Luke 12:4; Galatians 3:24) and putting our trust in Jesus Christ (Ephesians 2:8) through godly repentance (2 Corinthians 7:10).

His stage antics during his live tours include being beheaded by the hands of a sexy nurse and a guillotine, using baby dolls and then impaling them with a shiny sword, all with spiders draped over his eyelids and a straight jacket with blood running down.

What happened to “Therefore if any man be in Christ, he is a new creature: old things are passed away; behold, all things are become new”? (2 Corinthians 5:17)

The good thing is that Alice said that he could never turn his back on his fans. If that were true, then why isn’t he preaching repentance (Mark 1:15; Acts 2:38; 20:21)? A faithful witness delivereth souls (Proverbs 14:25).

I would remind my readers that Jesus Christ is the standard here (John 14:6) and not your favorite “celebrities.”

This all comes back to the mushroom converts that the modern gospel has produced. The message is “Repent for the kingdom of Heaven is at hand” (Matthew 3:2), not God loves you and has a wonderful plan for your life!

Jesus Loves You Gospel

My friend Ray Comfort breaks this down really well.

Characteristics of a False Convert

The Parable of the Sower is found in Matthew 13 and Luke 8. So, we are going to use the harmony of the Gospels to look at six characteristics of a false conversion.

Mark 4:5: There are immediate results with a false convert. That is, he hears the modern message of everlasting life and says, “I want that.” There is no weighing of the issues. And yet Jesus said, “What man goes to war without checking out what the enemy’s got? What man builds a tower without seeing if he’s got enough materials?” (Luke 14:28–31). Luke 8:6: There is a lack of moisture. There is no thirst for the living God. Matthew 13:6: There is no root. There is no depth of godly character. Mark 4:16: They received the word with gladness. And this is the key. You see, when the Law is not preached, sin is not seen as being exceedingly sinful. Paul said, “By the commandment, sin became exceedingly sinful” (Romans 7:13). And when sin is not seen in the light of what it is—being exceedingly sinful—there is no trembling before a holy God. There is no contrition, no sorrow for sin. So the false convert receives the word with gladness. Matthew 13:20: They receive the word with joy. Their laughter isn’t turned to mourning, and their joy isn’t turned to heaviness (James 4:9). Luke 8:13: For a while they do believe. They have a genuine “false conversion” experience.

Characteristics of a True Convert

So, what are the fruits of a new convert? Well, according to Matthew 3:8, there is the fruit of repentance. If we are soundly saved, we will have evidence of repentance. Zacchaeus said, “Behold, Lord, I give half my goods to the poor; and if I have wronged anyone, I will pay back fourfold” (Luke 19:8).

Colossians 1:10: The fruit of good works. If you read the book of Titus, Titus continually says things like, “Let those who have believed in God be careful to maintain good works” (Titus 3:8). Jesus Himself said, “Let your light so shine before men, that they may see your good works and glorify your Father who is in heaven” (Matthew 5:16). Hebrews 13:15: The fruit of thanksgiving. Oh, once you’ve seen the cross, you will say, “O thanks be to God for the unspeakable gift” (2 Corinthians 9:15). Galatians 5:22: The fruit of the Spirit. If you are soundly saved, if you are a genuine convert, you will manifest the fruit of love, joy, peace, patience, goodness, gentleness, faith, meekness, and temperance. Philippians 1:11: The fruit of righteousness. You will do that which is right. “He will lead you in the paths of righteousness” (Psalm 23:3).

Matthew 3:10 warns that “every tree that brings not forth good fruit”—not ordinary fruit, but good fruit—“will be cut down and cast into the fire.”

So, as witnesses of Christ, we should do everything we can not just to get church members, not just to get decisions or youth group members, but with God’s help, we must make sure that those we bring to the Savior have the things that accompany salvation (Hebrews 6:9).

Friends, the key word in these alleged conversions is found in patience. When it comes to the false converts in comparison to the real converts, patience is the weapon that forces deception to reveal itself, and in many cases, if you are paying attention, it already has (Matthew 7:21-23).

