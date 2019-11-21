Yellowstone County Criminal District Court Cases

Syndicated by: Montana News
Judge Harada Presiding
Friday, November 22, 2019
DC 19-1131 State of MT v Edward Dean Damschen IN-T Change of Plea
(SOUZA) Co Atty-mrg James M. Siegman TR: 1/13/20
19-27842 AP
Ct1: Criminal Endangerment F
Ct2: Criminal Endangerment F
Ct3: Resisting Arrest M
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 18-1181 State of MT v Sara Michelle Dvorak IN-T Sentencing
(HARADA) Co Atty-bdl Katie Heller PSI
18-26295 GB
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M to be dismissed
Ct3: Criminal Trespass to Property M to be dismissed
Ct4: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-0191 State of MT v Gary Jackson Hugs Jr IN-T Srv Rev Rel Petition / Hrg
(HARADA) Co Atty-mkl Natasha Hammack TR: 12/9/19
19-26899 TS
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M
Ct3: Criminal Trespass to Vehicles M
DC 19-0269 State of MT v Gary Jackson Hugs Jr IN-T Srv Rev Rel Petition / Hrg
(HARADA) Co Atty-jy Natasha Hammack TR: 12/9/19
19-26967 AV
Ct1: Robbery F
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct3: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-1291 State of MT v Trevor Michael Patton IN-V Arraignment
(TODD) Co Atty-slh Cory T. Harman TR:2/18/20
19-27943
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M
See also: DC 19-0967 | 19-27430 | Jury Trial - 11/25/2019
See also: | 19-28154 | Arraignment - 12/04/2019
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-1377 State of MT v Kody Winston Schreier IN-V Arraignment
(HARRIS) Co Atty- Public Defenders
19-28124
Ct1: Sexual Intercourse without Consent F
Ct2: Sexual Abuse of Children F
Ct3: Sexual Assault F
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-1104 State of MT v Julian Derrick Doyle IN-V Srv Amnd Info/Aff
(KNISELY) Co Atty-zp Natasha Hammack TR: 1/13/20
19-27820 JC
Ct1: DUI F
Or in the Alternative to
Ct2: Per Se F
Ct3: Habitual Traffic Offender Operating Motor Vehicle M
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-0219 State of MT v Chaz Travis Benboe IN-V PV Srv Pet to Revoke / Set Bond
(SOUZA) Co Atty-mrg Public Defenders
19-26939
Assault with Weapon F
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-0046 State of MT v Chase Montgomery Barnes IN-V Apr BW / PV Srv Pet to Rev
(HARADA) Co Atty-slh Public Defenders
19-26741
Ct1: Criminal Endangerment F
Ct2: Criminal Endangerment F
Daniel Knust
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 18-0113 State of MT v Anfernee Mitchell Caplett IN-V Apr BW / PV Srv Pet to Rev
(MOSES) Co Atty-iar Public Defenders
18-25145
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct2: Theft F
DC 18-1474 State of MT v Anfernee Mitchell Caplett IN-V Apr BW
(MOSES) Co Atty-ez Paul Chaon Reset PSI/Sent
18-26603 AV
Ct1: Criminal Endangerment F
Ct2: Driving a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs 1st Offense M to be dismissed
Ct3: Fleeing From or Eluding a Peace Officer M
Ct4: Obstructing Peace Officer M to be dismissed
Ct5: Driving While License Suspended or Revoked M to be dismissed
Ct6: Driving Without Required Motor Vehicle Insurance M to be dismissed
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 18-0101 State of MT v Corinna Michelle Wiseman IN-V Apr BW
(MOSES) Co Atty-jy Caleb A. Egbert Reset sent
16-22293 AV
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M to be dismissed
Ct3: Operating a Motor Vehicle Without Proof of Liability Protection in Effect M to be dismissed
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 18-1317 State of MT v Martha Jodine Bearcloud-Alden Sentencing
(HARADA) Co Atty-bdl James M. Siegman PSI
18-26443 GB
Ct1: Driving a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs F
Ct2: Driving While License Suspended or Revoked M to be dismissed
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-0834 State of MT v Justin Cody Lord Change of Plea
(HARADA) Co Atty-tc Natasha Hammack TR: Past
19-27543 JW
Ct1: Strangulation of a Partner or Family Member 1st Offense F
Ct2: Strangulation of a Partner or Family Member 1st Offense F
Ct3: Tampering with Witnesses and Informants F
Ct4: Violation of Partner or Family Member Assault No Contact Order M
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-0908 State of MT v Devon Gabriel Green Change of Plea
(TODD) Co Atty-bdl J. Gregory Tomicich TR: 11/25/19
19-27625 GB
Criminal Distribution of Dangerous Drugs F
DC 19-0462 State of MT v Devon Gabriel Green Change of Plea
(TODD) Co Atty-bdl J. Gregory Tomicich TR: 11/25/19
19-27153 GB
Ct1: Criminal Possession with Intent to Distribute F
Ct2: Criminal Possession with Intent to Distribute F
Ct3: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct4: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M
Ct5: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M
DC 18-0140 State of MT v Devon Gabriel Green PV Disposition
(TODD) Co Atty-bdl J. Gregory Tomicich
16-22830
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
David P. Kenat Jr.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-0821 State of MT v Sean Christopher Nelson Change of Plea
(HARADA) Co Atty-slh Natasha Hammack TR: Past
19-27534 GB
Ct1: Criminal Endangerment F
Ct2: Driving While Privilege to do so is Suspended or Revoked M
Ct3: Operating without Liability Insurance in Effect M
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 18-1480 State of MT v Brandon Lee Smith Apr BW / PV Srv Pet to Rev
Status Hearing
(HARADA) Co Atty-tc Joel M. Thompson
18-26579
Theft Possession of Stolen Property F
Jared Poole
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-1203 State of MT v Jeffery Dean Ridesthebear Revoke Release Hrg
(HARADA) Co Atty-tc Natasha Hammack TR: 2/3/19
19-27908 TS
Ct1: Driving a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs F
Ct2: Obstructing Peace Officer M
