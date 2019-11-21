Yellowstone County Criminal District Court Cases

Syndicated by: Montana News

Judge Harada Presiding

Friday, November 22, 2019

DC 19-1131 State of MT v Edward Dean Damschen IN-T Change of Plea

(SOUZA) Co Atty-mrg James M. Siegman TR: 1/13/20

19-27842 AP

Ct1: Criminal Endangerment F

Ct2: Criminal Endangerment F

Ct3: Resisting Arrest M

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 18-1181 State of MT v Sara Michelle Dvorak IN-T Sentencing

(HARADA) Co Atty-bdl Katie Heller PSI

18-26295 GB

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M to be dismissed

Ct3: Criminal Trespass to Property M to be dismissed

Ct4: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0191 State of MT v Gary Jackson Hugs Jr IN-T Srv Rev Rel Petition / Hrg

(HARADA) Co Atty-mkl Natasha Hammack TR: 12/9/19

19-26899 TS

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M

Ct3: Criminal Trespass to Vehicles M

DC 19-0269 State of MT v Gary Jackson Hugs Jr IN-T Srv Rev Rel Petition / Hrg

(HARADA) Co Atty-jy Natasha Hammack TR: 12/9/19

19-26967 AV

Ct1: Robbery F

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Ct3: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-1291 State of MT v Trevor Michael Patton IN-V Arraignment

(TODD) Co Atty-slh Cory T. Harman TR:2/18/20

19-27943

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M

See also: DC 19-0967 | 19-27430 | Jury Trial - 11/25/2019

See also: | 19-28154 | Arraignment - 12/04/2019

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-1377 State of MT v Kody Winston Schreier IN-V Arraignment

(HARRIS) Co Atty- Public Defenders

19-28124

Ct1: Sexual Intercourse without Consent F

Ct2: Sexual Abuse of Children F

Ct3: Sexual Assault F

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-1104 State of MT v Julian Derrick Doyle IN-V Srv Amnd Info/Aff

(KNISELY) Co Atty-zp Natasha Hammack TR: 1/13/20

19-27820 JC

Ct1: DUI F

Or in the Alternative to

Ct2: Per Se F

Ct3: Habitual Traffic Offender Operating Motor Vehicle M

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0219 State of MT v Chaz Travis Benboe IN-V PV Srv Pet to Revoke / Set Bond

(SOUZA) Co Atty-mrg Public Defenders

19-26939

Assault with Weapon F

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0046 State of MT v Chase Montgomery Barnes IN-V Apr BW / PV Srv Pet to Rev

(HARADA) Co Atty-slh Public Defenders

19-26741

Ct1: Criminal Endangerment F

Ct2: Criminal Endangerment F

Daniel Knust

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 18-0113 State of MT v Anfernee Mitchell Caplett IN-V Apr BW / PV Srv Pet to Rev

(MOSES) Co Atty-iar Public Defenders

18-25145

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Ct2: Theft F

DC 18-1474 State of MT v Anfernee Mitchell Caplett IN-V Apr BW

(MOSES) Co Atty-ez Paul Chaon Reset PSI/Sent

18-26603 AV

Ct1: Criminal Endangerment F

Ct2: Driving a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs 1st Offense M to be dismissed

Ct3: Fleeing From or Eluding a Peace Officer M

Ct4: Obstructing Peace Officer M to be dismissed

Ct5: Driving While License Suspended or Revoked M to be dismissed

Ct6: Driving Without Required Motor Vehicle Insurance M to be dismissed

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 18-0101 State of MT v Corinna Michelle Wiseman IN-V Apr BW

(MOSES) Co Atty-jy Caleb A. Egbert Reset sent

16-22293 AV

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M to be dismissed

Ct3: Operating a Motor Vehicle Without Proof of Liability Protection in Effect M to be dismissed

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 18-1317 State of MT v Martha Jodine Bearcloud-Alden Sentencing

(HARADA) Co Atty-bdl James M. Siegman PSI

18-26443 GB

Ct1: Driving a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs F

Ct2: Driving While License Suspended or Revoked M to be dismissed

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0834 State of MT v Justin Cody Lord Change of Plea

(HARADA) Co Atty-tc Natasha Hammack TR: Past

19-27543 JW

Ct1: Strangulation of a Partner or Family Member 1st Offense F

Ct2: Strangulation of a Partner or Family Member 1st Offense F

Ct3: Tampering with Witnesses and Informants F

Ct4: Violation of Partner or Family Member Assault No Contact Order M

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0908 State of MT v Devon Gabriel Green Change of Plea

(TODD) Co Atty-bdl J. Gregory Tomicich TR: 11/25/19

19-27625 GB

Criminal Distribution of Dangerous Drugs F

DC 19-0462 State of MT v Devon Gabriel Green Change of Plea

(TODD) Co Atty-bdl J. Gregory Tomicich TR: 11/25/19

19-27153 GB

Ct1: Criminal Possession with Intent to Distribute F

Ct2: Criminal Possession with Intent to Distribute F

Ct3: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Ct4: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M

Ct5: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M

DC 18-0140 State of MT v Devon Gabriel Green PV Disposition

(TODD) Co Atty-bdl J. Gregory Tomicich

16-22830

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

David P. Kenat Jr.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0821 State of MT v Sean Christopher Nelson Change of Plea

(HARADA) Co Atty-slh Natasha Hammack TR: Past

19-27534 GB

Ct1: Criminal Endangerment F

Ct2: Driving While Privilege to do so is Suspended or Revoked M

Ct3: Operating without Liability Insurance in Effect M

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 18-1480 State of MT v Brandon Lee Smith Apr BW / PV Srv Pet to Rev

Status Hearing

(HARADA) Co Atty-tc Joel M. Thompson

18-26579

Theft Possession of Stolen Property F

Jared Poole

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-1203 State of MT v Jeffery Dean Ridesthebear Revoke Release Hrg

(HARADA) Co Atty-tc Natasha Hammack TR: 2/3/19

19-27908 TS

Ct1: Driving a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs F

Ct2: Obstructing Peace Officer M