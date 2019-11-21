Yellowstone County Criminal District Court Cases

November 21, 2019

|

Montana News

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Syndicated by: Montana News

Judge Harada Presiding

Friday, November 22, 2019

DC 19-1131 State of MT     v Edward Dean Damschen IN-T Change of Plea

(SOUZA) Co Atty-mrg James M. Siegman TR: 1/13/20

19-27842 AP

Ct1: Criminal Endangerment F     

Ct2: Criminal Endangerment F     

Ct3: Resisting Arrest M     

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 18-1181 State of MT     v Sara Michelle Dvorak IN-T Sentencing

(HARADA) Co Atty-bdl Katie Heller PSI

18-26295 GB

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F     

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M     to be dismissed

Ct3: Criminal Trespass to Property M     to be dismissed

Ct4: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F     

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0191 State of MT     v Gary Jackson Hugs Jr IN-T Srv Rev Rel Petition / Hrg

(HARADA) Co Atty-mkl Natasha Hammack TR: 12/9/19

19-26899 TS

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F     

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M     

Ct3: Criminal Trespass to Vehicles M     

 

 

DC 19-0269 State of MT     v Gary Jackson Hugs Jr IN-T Srv Rev Rel Petition / Hrg

(HARADA) Co Atty-jy Natasha Hammack TR: 12/9/19

19-26967 AV

Ct1: Robbery F     

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F     

Ct3: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M     

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-1291 State of MT     v Trevor Michael Patton IN-V Arraignment

(TODD) Co Atty-slh Cory T. Harman TR:2/18/20

19-27943

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F     

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M     

 

See also: DC 19-0967 | 19-27430 | Jury Trial - 11/25/2019
See also:  | 19-28154 | Arraignment - 12/04/2019

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-1377 State of MT     v Kody Winston Schreier IN-V Arraignment

(HARRIS) Co Atty- Public Defenders

19-28124

Ct1: Sexual Intercourse without Consent F     

Ct2: Sexual Abuse of Children F     

Ct3: Sexual Assault F     

 

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-1104 State of MT     v Julian Derrick Doyle IN-V Srv Amnd Info/Aff

(KNISELY) Co Atty-zp Natasha Hammack TR: 1/13/20

19-27820 JC

Ct1: DUI F     

Or in the Alternative to
Ct2: Per Se  F     

Ct3: Habitual Traffic Offender Operating Motor Vehicle M     

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0219 State of MT     v Chaz Travis Benboe   IN-V PV Srv Pet to Revoke / Set Bond

(SOUZA) Co Atty-mrg Public Defenders

19-26939

Assault with Weapon F    

 

 

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0046 State of MT     v Chase Montgomery Barnes IN-V Apr BW / PV Srv Pet to Rev

(HARADA) Co Atty-slh Public Defenders

19-26741

Ct1: Criminal Endangerment F     

Ct2: Criminal Endangerment F     

 

Daniel Knust

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 18-0113 State of MT     v Anfernee Mitchell Caplett IN-V Apr BW / PV Srv Pet to Rev

(MOSES) Co Atty-iar Public Defenders

18-25145

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F     

Ct2: Theft F     

 

DC 18-1474 State of MT     v Anfernee Mitchell Caplett IN-V Apr BW

(MOSES) Co Atty-ez Paul Chaon Reset PSI/Sent

18-26603 AV

Ct1: Criminal Endangerment F     

Ct2: Driving a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs 1st Offense M     to be dismissed

Ct3: Fleeing From or Eluding a Peace Officer M     

Ct4: Obstructing Peace Officer M     to be dismissed

Ct5: Driving While License Suspended or Revoked M     to be dismissed

Ct6: Driving Without Required Motor Vehicle Insurance M     to be dismissed

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 18-0101 State of MT     v Corinna Michelle Wiseman IN-V Apr BW

(MOSES) Co Atty-jy Caleb A. Egbert Reset sent

16-22293 AV

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F     

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M     to be dismissed

Ct3: Operating a Motor Vehicle Without Proof of Liability Protection in Effect M     to be dismissed

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 18-1317 State of MT     v Martha Jodine Bearcloud-Alden Sentencing

(HARADA) Co Atty-bdl James M. Siegman PSI

18-26443 GB

Ct1: Driving a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs F     

Ct2: Driving While License Suspended or Revoked M     to be dismissed

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0834 State of MT     v Justin Cody Lord Change of Plea

(HARADA) Co Atty-tc Natasha Hammack TR: Past

19-27543 JW

Ct1: Strangulation of a Partner or Family Member 1st Offense F     

Ct2: Strangulation of a Partner or Family Member 1st Offense F     

Ct3: Tampering with Witnesses and Informants F     

Ct4: Violation of Partner or Family Member Assault No Contact Order M     

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0908 State of MT     v Devon Gabriel Green Change of Plea

(TODD) Co Atty-bdl J. Gregory Tomicich TR: 11/25/19

19-27625 GB

Criminal Distribution of Dangerous Drugs F    

 

 

 

DC 19-0462 State of MT     v Devon Gabriel Green Change of Plea

(TODD) Co Atty-bdl J. Gregory Tomicich TR: 11/25/19

19-27153 GB

Ct1: Criminal Possession with Intent to Distribute F     

Ct2: Criminal Possession with Intent to Distribute F     

Ct3: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F     

Ct4: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M     

Ct5: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M     

 

DC 18-0140 State of MT     v Devon Gabriel Green PV Disposition

(TODD) Co Atty-bdl J. Gregory Tomicich

16-22830

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F     

 

 

David P. Kenat Jr.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0821 State of MT     v Sean Christopher Nelson Change of Plea

(HARADA) Co Atty-slh Natasha Hammack TR: Past

19-27534 GB

Ct1: Criminal Endangerment F     

Ct2: Driving While Privilege to do so is Suspended or Revoked M     

Ct3: Operating without Liability Insurance in Effect M     

 

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 18-1480 State of MT     v Brandon Lee Smith Apr BW / PV Srv Pet to Rev
                                                                                                                                    Status Hearing

(HARADA) Co Atty-tc Joel M. Thompson

18-26579

Theft Possession of Stolen Property F    

 

 

Jared Poole

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-1203 State of MT     v Jeffery Dean Ridesthebear Revoke Release Hrg

(HARADA) Co Atty-tc Natasha Hammack TR: 2/3/19

19-27908 TS

Ct1: Driving a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs F     

Ct2: Obstructing Peace Officer M     

 

 

 

 

Please reload

Featured Posts

Should You Carry Your Handgun Open Or Concealed ?

October 15, 2019

1/5
Please reload

Recent Posts

Helena Police Department News

November 21, 2019

Business Naughty And Nice Retail List For 2019

November 21, 2019

Cody Wyoming Police Department News

November 21, 2019

Yellowstone County Criminal District Court Cases

November 21, 2019

Minot North Dakota House Fire Started By Propane Torch Heating Up Hot Tub Pipe

November 20, 2019

Billings Man Leonard Payne Driver Jr. Arrested For PFMA

November 20, 2019

MAGA Trump Recognizes Israeli Communities

November 20, 2019

Helena Police Department News

November 20, 2019

Another Shooting In Billings City Limits

November 20, 2019

Billings Justice Court Criminal Cases

November 20, 2019

Please reload

Search By Tags

I'm busy working on my blog posts. Watch this space!

Please reload

Follow Us
  • Facebook Classic
  • Twitter Classic
  • Google Classic