Helena Police Department News

11/20/19 @ 0905 hours -- An Officer was dispatched to the 1300 block o N Montana Avenue for a report of a male with a warrant. The 35 year old male was located and subsequently placed under arrest for the warrant. He was booked into the LCSO jail.
11/20/19 @ 1716 hours -- An Officer was dispatched to the 2700 block of Prospect Avenue in regards to juveniles shoplifting. Two juvenile females were issued citations for theft and referred to Juvenile Probation.
11/20/19 @ 1733 hours -- An Officer was dispatched to the 2400 block of Belt View Drive regarding a male with a warrant. A 21 year old male was located and subsequently placed under arrest for the warrant. He was referred to Helena Municipal Court.
**The Helena Police Department responded to 112 calls for service. A brief summary of some of the calls the Officers responded to are as follows: (3) non-injury crashes, (5) animal calls, (7) Disorderly/Disturbance calls, (7) suspicious incidents, (5) thefts, (5) trespass incidents and conducted (9) welfare checks.
