Cody Wyoming Police Department News

November 21, 2019

 00:33 Nuisance Complaint 1911190001 Occurred at Peake AVE/20TH St. RP wants to report underage drinking somewhere in the above area. . Disposition: Warning Issued. *======================================================================== 05:56 Traffic Stop 1911190008 Officer initiated activity at 12TH St/Meadow Lane Ave, Cody. TS- Driver warned for no headlights. . Disposition: Warning Issued. *======================================================================== 07:47 Patrol-Extra 1911190011 Officer initiated activity at Eastside Elementary School, 17TH St, Cody. . Disposition: Completed.*==========================================================================07:50 Patrol-Extra 1911190012 Officer initiated activity at Livingston Elementary School, 12TH St, Cody. . Disposition: Completed. *======================================================================== 07:54 Traffic Stop 1911190013 Officer initiated activity at 16TH St, Cody. TS-Driver warned for speed. . Disposition: Warning Issued.*======================================================================== 08:19 Miscellaneous Assistance 1911190015 Occurred at Wal-Mart on Yellowstone Ave. . RP says he has lost a plate to his trailer or someone maybe stole it while he was at the above location. . Disposition: Assistance Given.09:15 Traffic Stop 1911190020 Officer initiated activity at Cody Ave, Cody. TS-Driver warned for speed and no seatbelt. . Disposition: Warning Issued.

 

 

 09:45 Traffic Complaint 1911190023 Occurred at 23RD St/Peake Ave. ** Delayed ** Occurred on Fri 11/15. RP has picture of car passing school bus with it's 'STOP' sign out. . Disposition: Assistance Given. 10:22 Assist other Agency 1911190031 Occurred at Crystal Cove Apartments on Big Horn Ave. . RP would like assistance with a home visit. . Disposition: Assistance

 

Given.* 11:47 Animal-Lost 1911190041 Occurred on Greever St. Brown chihuahua went missing last night, has white on chest. answers to "perch". . Disposition: Informational.*====== 13:32 Traffic Stop 1911190050 Officer initiated activity at Big Horn Ave, Cody. TS-Driver cited for speed, warned for no proof of insurance. . Disposition: Citation Issued.*======================================================================== 14:07 Traffic Stop 1911190054 Officer initiated activity at Yellowstone Ave, Cody. TS-Driver warned for speed. . Disposition: Warning Issued.*======================================================================== 14:33 Intrusion/Holdup 1911190056 Occurred on Yellowstone Ave. General Panic Alarm. . Disposition: Cancelled. *======================================================================== 14:58 Patrol-Extra 1911190061 Officer initiated activity at Eastside Elementary School, 17TH St, Cody. . Disposition: Completed. *======================================================================== 14:59 Traffic Stop 1911190062 Officer initiated activity at Circle Drive Park, 16TH St, Cody. TS-Driver warned for speed. . Disposition: Warning Issued. *======================================================================== 15:09 Traffic Stop 1911190063 Officer initiated activity at Big Horn AVE/16TH St, Cody. TS-Driver cited for speed in a school zone. . Disposition: Citation Issued. *======================================================================== 15:13 Other Law Violations 1911190065 Occurred on Twin Creek Trail Ave. RP's car was egged. . Disposition: Warning Issued.*======================================================================== 15:20 Traffic Stop 1911190067 Officer initiated activity at Salsbury AVE/11TH St, Cody. TS-Driver warned for FTY pedestrian in a crosswalk. . Disposition: Warning Issued.*======================================================================== 16:16 Miscellaneous Assistance 1911190076 Occurred at Crystal Cove Apartments on Big Horn Ave. . RP reporting possible meth left on the floor in the hallway. . Disposition: Assistance Given.*======================================================================== 19:16 Traffic Stop 1911190082 Occurred at Beck AVE/19TH St. TS- dui. . Disposition: Arrest Made.*======================================================================== 19:39 Animal-Stray 1911190083 Occurred on Buena Vista Ave. Fem Border Collie/Heeler mix. Brown and white Brindle- brown leather collar. . . Disposition: Returned to Owner.*========================================================================

 

 

19:43 Traffic Stop 1911190085 Officer initiated activity at 15TH St/Sheridan Ave, Cody. TS- warned for driver side headlight out. . Disposition: Warning Issued.  20:33 Traffic Stop 1911190089 Officer initiated activity at Sheridan AVE/12TH St, Cody. TS-warned signal and lane change. . Disposition: Warning Issued.  21:00 Drug Related 1911190091 Occurred on Draw St. RP in the lobby found paraphernalia at res and brought it to LEC. . Disposition: Assistance Given.*======================================================================== 21:17 Traffic Stop 1911190093 Officer initiated activity at Big Horn AVE/24TH St, Cody. TS-Nissan SD pulling a homemade trailer w/ out of state plates. . Disposition: Warning Issued. *======================================================================== 22:43 Patrol-Extra 1911190096 Officer initiated activity at Wal-Mart, Yellowstone Ave, Cody.

