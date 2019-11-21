Business Naughty And Nice Retail List For 2019

Syndicated by: Montana News

Companies that recognize and celebrate Christmas.

American Eagle Outfitters

While there are not many Christmas-themed items on the American Eagle

website, the term “Christmas” is used often in their product titles and

descriptions. Give American Eagle a call at 888-232-4535 to encourage them to

carry more Christmas-themed items or email them. About 70 percent of shoppers prefer

greetings of “Merry Christmas” over “Happy Holidays” by retail stores according to a

Rasmussen Poll.



Bath & Body Works

When navigating to the Bath & Body Works’ website, immediately shoppers are

met with Christmas cheer! The website is decorated for Christmas and shoppers

are encouraged to find out “What Christmas Smells Like.” This company is clearly

not afraid to say the word! Contact Bath & Body Works and let them know how much you

appreciate their views on Christmas.



Bealls Department Store

The Bealls’ website has many items that say

“Merry Christmas” or are labeled as

Christmas decorations, including things like ornaments,

decorative pillows and clothing. Call Bealls at 800-569-9038 to thank them for celebrating

Christmas!



Belk

Belk’s website uses the word “Christmas” often when labeling products. There are

several Nativity scene decorations and those that have “Merry Christmas” on them.

However, only a few of the garlands and trees were actually labeled “Christmas”

greenery. Overall, Belk does a good job of celebrating the season. Contact Belk or call them

at 866-235-5443 to congratulate them for getting into the Christmas spirit!



Best Buy

While Best Buy is not a department store and thus does not carry traditional

Christmas decorations, they do have quite a selection of Christmas movies and

they also sell Christmas sheet music. Contact Best Buy or call them at 888-237-

8289 to thank them for celebrating Christmas!



Bronner’s CHRISTmas WONDERLAND

Of course, Bronner’s CHRISTmas Wonderland made our list! As a Christian

company, references to Jesus and the Nativity are very prominent and the

products are explicitly labeled “Christmas.” Clearly this company sticks to their

Christian roots and keeps Christ in the center of all they do! Email them at

customerservice@bronner.com or call at 989-652-9931 to encourage them in their stand for

Christ!



Christmasplace.com

There are quite a few items labeled as “holiday,” but there are many more

prominent products that are labeled as “Christmas.” There are also plenty of items

that have “Merry Christmas” om them as well as a large selection of Nativity

scenes. Give the company a call at 800-445-3396, email santa@christmasplace.com or use

their contact page to express your appreciation!



Dillard’s

Though we did not find much Christmas advertising, Dillard’s does have many

decorations in stock labeled “Christmas,” especially ornaments and trees. They,

like Belk, do not shy away in using the holiday’s name and they have many festive

items to buy. Call Dillard’s Department Store at 800-345-5273 or use their contact page to

thank them for keeping Christmas alive and well in their products.



Hallmark

Hallmark carries a variety of products

specifically labeled “Christmas,” especially

wrapping paper and stationery. They also

have a large selection of Nativity scenes. Give Hallmark

a call at 800-425-5627 or contact Consumer Care to

show them your support!



Hobby Lobby Stores

Staying true to their Christian values, Hobby

Lobby celebrates Christmas in the best way.

Their homepage prominently advertises Christmas products and they carry many

products printed with “Merry Christmas.” Many other items are actually labeled as “Christmas”

decorations and there is a large selection of Nativity scenes. Contact Hobby Lobby or call

them at 800-888-0321 to say thank you for celebrating Christmas!



The Home Depot

All of Home Depot’s holiday-themed decorations are

labeled “Christmas” instead of “holiday.” These

include many Christmas trees, Christmas lights,

outdoor Christmas decorations, etc. The categories

of holiday items on their webpage are also labeled as

“Christmas.” Contact Home Depot or call them at 800-466-3337

to show your appreciation for their bold Christmas spirit!



JCPenney

On JCPenny’s website, most of the holiday trees,

garlands and lights are labeled as “Christmas”

decorations. As far as religious items go, there are

several Advent calendars and Nativity scenes from which to select. While these may be a

smaller selection than other Christmas-themed items, they are still a part of JCPenny’s

product lines. Give them a call at 800-322-1189 to encourage them in their celebration of

Christmas!



Kirkland’s

Kirkland’s home page is already decorated for Christmas, their “Holiday” tab

being adorned with a holly sprig. Under the “Holiday” tab, there are several

different holidays listed, one of them being Christmas. Kirkland’s does not shy

away from using the word Christmas to label decorations, and they also have many items

that include the Nativity Scene. Please contact Kirkland’s or call them at 877-541-4855 to

say thank you for featuring Christmas prominently.



Kmart

Kmart’s holiday decorations section under their “Seasonal” tab is labeled as

“Christmas.” Many of the tree ornaments are labeled “Christmas,” as are most

of the trees. Show your support for Kmart by contacting them on Facebook, Instagram and

Twitter.



Kohl’s

Kohl’s is definitely getting into the Christmas spirit! When searching “Christmas”

in the search bar, several options mentioning Christmas items appear at the top:

“Christmas Decorations, Christmas Clothing, Christmas Kitchen & Dining,

Christmas Bed & Bath and Christmas Jewelry.” The use of the word Christmas is very

prominent and there are also many items depicting the Nativity scene. Reach out to Kohl’s

through Instagram or Twitter to say thank you!



Lehman's Hardware - While the use of the word “Christmas” is not as prevalent

on Lehman’s website as it is on others, many items in stock are labeled as

“Christmas” and several feature Nativity scenes. Contact Lehman’s Hardware

online to encourage them to feature more Christmas items!



Lowe’s

When searching for “Christmas,” several different categories pop up. All of Lowe’s

holiday decorations are labeled as “Christmas” decorations and they also have a

specific section for “Christmas supplies.” Call Lowe’s at 800-445-6937 or contact

them online to show your appreciation for their bold love of Christmas!



Macy’s

Similar to Lowe’s, when we searched for “Christmas” items on Macy’s website,

there were multiple categories of Christmas products that appeared. Several of

the items they sell actually say “Merry Christmas,” and the term “Christmas” far

outweighs their use of the word “holiday” when describing decorations. Reach out to Macy’s

to tell them Merry Christmas!



Menards

Several of the items Menards sells say “Merry Christmas,” and there are also quite

a few Nativity items. When searching specifically for “Christmas” items, three

large categories clearly labeled Christmas pop up - “Indoor Christmas, Outdoor

Christmas, and Christmas Lights.” Thank Menards for their prevalent use of the word

“Christmas” by contacting them on Twitter or Instagram.



Nordstrom

This beautiful department store is not shy about offering many ”Christmas” items,

including a glass Nativity, angel figurine and Christmas trees. Make sure and

email or call Nordstrom at 888-282-6060 and thank them for their wonderful



celebration of Christmas!

Old Time Pottery

On their home page, Old Time Pottery claims to be “Your Largest Christmas

Store!” They have a large selection of Christmas trees, ornaments and other

decorations. Most of their items are labeled as “Christmas” rather than “holiday.”

Give Old Time Pottery a call or reach out on social media to say thank you for being our

“Largest Christmas Store!”





Sears

Sears does not use the word “Christmas” to label their categories on the website

as much as other stores, although they do have a “Christmas” section under the

“Seasonal” items tab. However, there are very few Nativity scenes to choose from

and few things that say “Merry Christmas.” Overall, Christmas is mentioned but the word and

references to Christ could stand to be more prominent. Contact Sears on Facebook,

Instagram, or Twitter to encourage them to step up their Christmas game.



Staples

There is little use of the word “Christmas” on Staples’ website, but there is

definitely a large variety of products like stationery and wrapping paper that

mention the name. Staples also has thousands of Christmas decorations and

Christmas-themed office supplies. Call Staples at 800-333-3330 to show your support for

their recognition of Christmas in their product lines!



Walmart

Walmart made our list very quickly. The company is not afraid to label their

website categories as “Christmas” decorations and many of their Christmas items

are labeled as “Christmas” rather than “holiday.” There are also MANY options for

Nativity scenes. However, only some things say “Merry Christmas” and there are more items

that say “Happy Holidays.” Contact Walmart through their website and say thank you for

celebrating Christmas!



Companies that silence and censor Christmas.



Academy Sports + Outdoors

This sporting goods store is on our Naughty List due to the lack of Christmas

references in products and advertising. Holiday and gift giving seem to receive

more attention than the true Reason for the season. Be sure to contact Academy

at 888-922-2336 and kindly request that they bring Christmas back into their stores.



Barnes & Noble

Once again, Barnes & Noble is on our Naughty List, as this well-known bookstore

places little acknowledgement on the Christmas season, but rather the “holiday”

season and gift giving. Although this store sells Christian products, this bookstore

has lost focus on the Reason for the season. Call Barnes & Noble at 800-843-

2665 to encourage them to bring the Christmas season back to their stores.





Burlington Coat Factory

Burlington made the Naughty list this year, featuring “Hot Holiday Deals” and gift

cards emphasizing “Happy Holidays.” In addition, they lack any emphasis on gift

giving for the season and severe lack of Christmas advertising with biblical

meaning. Each ad or marketing concept starts strong with Christmas-themed

products but loses meaning through emphasis on giving and receiving. Call Burlington at 855-

355-2875 to graciously request a purposeful Christmas theme in their stores.



Dick's Sporting Goods

With no reference to “Christmas” and less than a handful of “holiday” references

within product associations and advertisements, this sporting goods store

remains on our Naughty List. It uses generic Christmas colors in design yet lacks

any reference to the Reason for the season. This sports store ignores the most important Gift

of Christmas. Contact Dick’s at 877-846-9997 to encourage the organization to include Christ

in their “Christmas” seasonal marketing plan.



Gap, Inc.

There are no references to “Christmas” or any biblical elements within product

associations and advertisements. Only “holiday” is used to refer to the upcoming

season. Gap has oscillated over the years, but this year it is back on the Naughty

List. In 2013, Bill Chandler at GAP Inc. issued a letter in which he referenced “Christmas” nine

times and wrote that every store window will have signs saying “Merry Christmas.” He

concluded “. . . we hope you’ll agree that our Gap Inc. family of brands, including Gap and

Old Navy, are Christmas friendly this holiday season.” In the years since the announcement,

GAP, including the affiliated Old Navy, Banana Republic and Athleta, have shown a decline

in Christmas friendliness with reduced references on their website and in stores. Call 800-

333-7899 to politely encourage GAP to strengthen their ties to Christmas.



J. Crew Outfitters

Unfortunately, there are no references to “Christmas” or any biblical elements

within product associations and advertisements. The term “holiday,” however, is

used more frequently. J. Crew’s home page remains void of any mention of

“Christmas.” Contact J Crew at 800-562-0258 to let them know that consumers buy their

products during the “Christmas” season specifically for “Christmas” gifts.



The Limited

The Limited is about winter and gift giving, but any Christmas reference is vague.

Call them at 877-737-7544 and tell them that you will be shopping where Christmas

is celebrated and named.



The Loft

The Loft scarcely uses “holiday” in the marketing campaign and “Christmas” is

not found. The campaign is more geared toward the winter season than anything

else. Call The Loft at 888-563-8444 to kindly request a Christmas campaign.





Lord and Taylor

Lord and Taylor are praised for their 5th street holiday window and incorporate

the “Christmas” language into their products and marketing. However, the

company, like many others, falls short of portraying what the Christmas season

is about. Their reindeers and printed Santas hide the love of the Nativity and

reason for gift giving. Contact Lord and Taylor at 800-223-7440 to politely request an

authentic Christmas theme.

Rite Aid Pharmacy



Christmas is not the main focus of the holiday season at Rite Aid. The company

uses phrases such as, “Holiday shop,” the “destination for all your holiday needs”

and “shop Rite-Aid for the best holiday offers” without any mention of the real

Reason for the season. Be sure to contact Rite Aid at 800-748-3243 and remind them why

Christmas is celebrated.



Target

This large store has surprisingly few mentions of “Christmas” but has references

to “pack your season full of merry” and offers “seasonal ugly sweaters” and a

“secret gifting room.” Christmas is mentioned but it is not a main focus. You can

contact Target at 800-440-0680 and encourage them to not be so bashful about Christmas.



TJ Maxx

With no reference to “Christmas” and only a handful of “holiday” references within

product associations and advertisements, this department store remains on our

Naughty List. “Christmas” is not found at TJ Maxx or any of its sister companies

Marshalls, Sierra Trading Co., Homesense and HomeGoods. Call 800-926-6299 to encourage

TJ Maxx to open their arms to customers who celebrate Christmas.



Walgreens

This store refers to the term “holiday” frequently and only one reference to the

term “Christmas” on the website. Call Walgreens at 800–925–4733 and

encourage them to bring the Christmas spirit back into their stores.