Minot North Dakota House Fire Started By Propane Torch Heating Up Hot Tub Pipe

November 20, 2019

Montana News

 

 

 

A fire in a South West Minot home was caused by using a propane torch near a hot tub. The fire extensively damaged the house in South West Minot On Oct 31, 2019.
 
The occupant of the home used a propane torch to heat a section of the hot tub pipes.

The fire was located at 1804 Aspen Circle and read from the hot tub outside to the home.  The fire spread into the insulation of the house.

Winds quickly spread the fire from the insulation around the hot tub to the exterior of the home.  The home suffered extensive structural damage.

