Helena Police Department News

November 20, 2019

|

Montana News

 

 

 

Syndicated by: Montana News

11/19/19 @ 0840 hours -- An Officer was dispatched to the 3200 block of US Highway 12 East for a domestic disturbance.   A subsequent investigation lead to a 21 year old male being placed under arrest for Partner/Family Member Assault.  He was booked into the LCSO jail. 

 

11/19/19 @ 1000 hours -- An Officer was dispatched to the 100 block of Rodney Street for a report of a male with a warrant.  The 23 year old male was located and subsequently placed under arrest for the warrant.  He was booked into the LCSO jail. 

 

**The Helena Police Department responded to 94 calls for service.  A brief summary of some of the calls the Officers responded to are as follows:  (8) non-injury crashes, (3) animal calls, (10) Disorderly/Disturbance calls, (10) suspicious incidents, (6) thefts, (2) trespass incidents and conducted (3) welfare checks.

 

 

