Helena Police Department News

11/19/19 @ 0840 hours -- An Officer was dispatched to the 3200 block of US Highway 12 East for a domestic disturbance. A subsequent investigation lead to a 21 year old male being placed under arrest for Partner/Family Member Assault. He was booked into the LCSO jail.
11/19/19 @ 1000 hours -- An Officer was dispatched to the 100 block of Rodney Street for a report of a male with a warrant. The 23 year old male was located and subsequently placed under arrest for the warrant. He was booked into the LCSO jail.
**The Helena Police Department responded to 94 calls for service. A brief summary of some of the calls the Officers responded to are as follows: (8) non-injury crashes, (3) animal calls, (10) Disorderly/Disturbance calls, (10) suspicious incidents, (6) thefts, (2) trespass incidents and conducted (3) welfare checks.
