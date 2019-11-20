Billings Man Leonard Payne Driver Jr. Arrested For PFMA

Montana News Disclaimer: One of the most sacred principles in the American criminal and civil justice system, holding that a defendant is innocent until proven guilty.

Billings man Leonard Payne Driver Jr. was arrested and charged with PFMA Assault (Felony).



Billings Police Officer Nelson and Peterson responded to a physical disturbance in the 100 blocks of North 24th street.



A woman by the initials of D. H. approached the Officers and told them that her boyfriend Leonard Payne Driver Jr. assaulted her and that he ran away on foot.



D.H. stated to the Billings Police that she had been dating Leonard Driver Jr.



Leonard Payne Driver Jr. came home to find his girlfriend, D.H., with another male individual in the home. Driver Jr. accused D. H. that she was cheating on him behind his back.



Leonard Driver Jr. accused of grabbing D.H. by the upper forearm, which she describes as hurting her.



Driver Jr. then grabbed her by the throat and threw her down on the bed. According to D.H., Leonard Driver Jr. had done this in the past and had strangled her previously in the past.



R. A., the individual who Leonard Payne Driver Jr. caught his girlfriend D.H. with, stated to Billings Police that he had witnessed the assault and that he saw Driver Jr. grab D.H. by the throat and then throw her on the bed.



Driver Jr. told R.A. that he was next.



At about the same time, Leonard Payner Driver Jr. showed up at the Sheriff's office and reported that his girlfriend and R.A just assaulted him.



Leonard Payne Driver Jr. was visibly intoxicated. Driver Jr. was remanded into custody.

