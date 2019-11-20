Billings Justice Court Criminal Cases

November 20, 2019

Montana News

 

 

 

Justice Court Judge Not Assigned Yet

 

BAUMANN, IVAN 11/19 NEW FELONY CR-19-

 

DAULLENBACH, COURTNEY 11/20 NEW FELONY CR-19-

 

DRIVER, LEONARD 11/19 NEW FELONY CR-19-

 

HEARD, NATHANIEL GOVERNOR’S WARRANT CR-19-1377

 

 

 

 

 

 

