Another Shooting In Billings City Limits

November 20, 2019

According to the Billings Police Department 11/20/19  at 0426 hrs a 27- year-old Billings female suffered a gunshot wound in the area of 924 S 29th St and was transported to a local hospital for treatment of a non-life threatening injury.

 

Sgt. Tony Jensen  stated that no continued threat to the public. He did say that the Investigation is continuing.

 

The Billings Police file #19-84984

 

Billings Chief of Police Rich St. John has lost control of the street of Billings as crime continues to rise.  The general public has lost confidence in St. John and do not trust the Billings Police Department.

 

 

