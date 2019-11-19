Minot Police Asking For Public's Help

Syndicated by: Montana News

The Minot Police Department and Minot Area Crime Stoppers are reaching out to the public for assistance in three recent cases.

The first two were shooting incidents that occurred in the early morning hours of Monday, November 18.

One in the 2200 block of 2nd Ave SW at 1:29 am, and another in the 1100 block of 11th Ave NW at 2:54 am. Investigators are following up on leads and would also like to ask residents in those neighborhoods with video security systems to check their cameras for any suspicious activity, persons, or vehicles and share what they find with the Police Department.

The third incident was a case of animal cruelty occurring in the area of Jefferson Trailer Court in SE Minot at approximately noon on Sunday, November 17.

The Minot Police Department became aware of a social media posting reporting a pet dog had been stabbed multiple times. In following up on the post,

Animal Control did locate the animal’s owner. The dog was examined by a veterinarian who confirmed that the injuries were consistent with a knife being used.

Animal Control is also requesting area residents with video security systems review their footage for this incident or unusual behavior in the area.