Billings Man James Dean Tromly Arrested On Strangulation PFMA And PFMA Assault Charges

by:Donald Cyphers Investigative reporter

Syndicated by: Montana News

Billings man James Dean Tromly was arrested and charged with two counts of PFMA. One count was for strangulation (felony), and the other count was just a PFMA assault (misdemeanor).

Monday, November 18, 2019, the 911 dispatch center received a 911 hang-up call. Billings Police Officers Singh and Weston went to an address located on Kelby Drive.

As Officers were arriving in the area, a male and a female observed in a very heated intense argument.

Officers observed that the female victim (A.B.) had a bloody nose and redness around the neck area.

James Dean Tromly appeared highly intoxicated and very aggressive.

A third Billings Police Officer arrived to assist. That Office was Officer Weston, who helped separate the individuals.

Both James Dean Tromly and the female victim A.B. had been in a relationship for forty years or more, according to A.B. and James Tromly.

James Tromly is accused of being a Meth head and is a regular user of Meth.

According to the female victim, James Tromly awoke at 3:00 in the afternoon and was in a bad mood since he was not able to get more Meth to consume.

According to the victim, she stated that when James can not get his Meth fix, he gets mad and take it out on her physically.

This time, James tried strangling her with his hands around her throat.

A.B. was cornered against the wall and had nowhere to escape.

