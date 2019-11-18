Yellowstone County District Court Criminal Law And Motion Cases

Syndicated by: Montana News
Judge Todd Presiding
Monday, November 18, 2019
DC 19-0511 State of MT v Quinn Henry Jessen Jr. IN-T Change of Plea
(KNISELY) Co Atty-am Natasha Hammack TR: 11/18/19
19-27196 DM
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-0935 State of MT v Amethyst Tesia Martinez IN-T Change of Plea
(DAVIES) Co Atty-cam Daniel K. Miller TR: Past
19-27641 AV, AF
Theft F
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 18-1493 State of MT v Gene Christian Collins IN-T Sentencing
(TODD) Co Atty-slh Clarence Belue PSI
18-26626 GB
Theft F
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 18-0043 State of MT v Mabel Clarrine Pretty On Top IN-T Sentencing
(TODD) Co Atty-slh Dan Minnis PSI
18-25052 GB
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M to be dismissed
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-0974 State of MT v Kelly Kaye Rowland IN-T Sentencing
A.K.A. Kelly Limberhand
(TODD) Co Atty-tc J. Gregory Tomicich PSI
19-27690 TS
Ct1: Criminal Endangerment F
Ct2: Driving While Privilege to do so is Suspended or Revoked M to be dismissed
Ct3: Operating a Motor Vehicle Without Proof of Liability Protection in Effect M to be dismissed
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 18-0477 State of MT v John Auston Maroney IN-T PV Disposition
(TODD) Co Atty-slh Analicia Pianca
18-25554
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Mary Aggers
See also: DC 19-1383 | 19-28110 | Arraignment - 11/20/2019
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 18-0957 State of MT v Derek Tyson Bellamy IN-T PV Rev Hrg
(TODD) Co Atty-bdl Public Defenders
18-26030
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Jayson Baxter
See also: DC 19-1286 | 19-28020 | Jury Trial - 02/18/2020
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 15-0234 State of MT v John Patrick Kinnin IN-T PV Rev Hrg
(TODD) Co Atty-tc Analicia Pianca
15-20991
Criminal Endangerment F
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 17-0958 State of MT v Tauteana Marie Matt IN-T PV Rev Hrg
(TODD) Co Atty-tc Public Defenders
17-24421
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 16-0280 State of MT v Melissa Lynn Tuilaepa IN-T PV Rev Hrg
(TODD) Co Atty-tc Analicia Pianca
16-22255
Ct1: Assault on a Peace Officer F
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-1379 State of MT v Edward Jeffrey Allen IN-V Arraignment
(HARADA) Co Atty-slh Public Defenders
19-28130 GB
Ct1: Sexual Assault F
Ct2: Sexual Assault F
Ct3: Indecent Exposure F
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-0793 State of MT v Duaine Hubert Hill IN-V Apr BW
(HARRIS) Co Atty-zp James David Arthur TR: past
19-27505 JC
Ct1: Criminal Endangerment F
Ct2: Theft F
Ct3: DUI 2nd Offense M
Ct4: Fleeing From or Eluding a Peace Officer M
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 18-0397 State of MT v Dante Lamar King IN-V Apr BW
(FEHR) Co Atty-jm Robert L. Kelleher Jr. Reset TR
18-25460 AP
Ct1: Theft F
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct3: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M
See also: DC 18-0235 | 17-25000 | Jury Trial Reset - 10/07/2019
See also: DC 18-0234 | 18-25286 | NOTE - 11/14/2019
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-1187 State of MT v Melissa Ann Muise IN-V Bond Reduction
(TODD) Co Atty-bdl J. Gregory Tomicich TR: 2/1819
19-27909 GB
Forgery F
DC 19-1243 State of MT v Melissa Ann Muise IN-V Bond Reduction
(TODD) Co Atty-bdl J. Gregory Tomicich TR: 2/18/20
19-27950 GB
Ct1: Conspiracy to Commit Forgery (Common Scheme) F
Ct2: Conspiracy to Commit Theft of Identity (Common Scheme) F
Ct3: Conspiracy to Commit Money Laundering (Common Scheme) F
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 03-0652 State of MT v Jerry Salazar PV Rev Hrg
(TODD) Co Atty-bdl Gregory E. Paskell
02-9968
Ct2: Sexual Assault F
Krystal Stevenson
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-1195 State of MT v Garret Neal Fisher Srv Amnd Info/Aff
(HARRIS) Co Atty-am Meghan Benson TR: 1/27/20
19-27907 DM
Ct1: Assault with Weapon F
Ct2: Strangulation of a Partner or Family Member 1st Offense F
Ct3: Partner or Family Member Assault 1st Offense M
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 18-0993 State of MT v Suzette Plenty Hawk Srv Amnd Info/Aff
A.K.A. Suzette Pretty Paint
(TODD) Co Atty-slh Natasha Hammack TR: 11/25/19
18-26087 GB
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M
Ct3: DUI F
Or in the Alternative to
Ct4: Operation of Noncommercial Vehicle by Person with Alcohol Concentration of 0.08 or More F
Ct5: Unlawful Possession of Open Alcoholic Beverage Container in Motor Vehicle on Highway M
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-0908 State of MT v Devon Gabriel Green Change of Plea
(TODD) Co Atty-bdl J. Gregory Tomicich TR: 11/25/19
19-27625 GB
Criminal Distribution of Dangerous Drugs F
DC 19-0462 State of MT v Devon Gabriel Green Change of Plea
(TODD) Co Atty-bdl J. Gregory Tomicich TR: 11/25/19
19-27153 GB
Ct1: Criminal Possession with Intent to Distribute F
Ct2: Criminal Possession with Intent to Distribute F
Ct3: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct4: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M
Ct5: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M
DC 18-0140 State of MT v Devon Gabriel Green PV Disposition
(TODD) Co Atty-bdl J. Gregory Tomicich
16-22830
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
David P. Kenat Jr.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 18-1344 State of MT v Ryan Joseph Lafko Change of Plea
(TODD) Co Atty-tc Cory T. Harman TR: 12/17/19
18-26476 TS
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct3: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M
DC 19-0145 State of MT v Ryan Joseph Lafko Change of Plea
(TODD) Co Atty-tc Cory T. Harman TR: 12/17/19
19-26849 TS
Ct1: Criminal Endangerment F
Ct2: Criminal Endangerment F
Ct3: Criminal Endangerment F
Ct4: Criminal Endangerment F
DC 19-0594 State of MT v Ryan Joseph Lafko Change of Plea
(TODD) Co Atty-tc Cory T. Harman TR: 12/17/19
19-27305 TS
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-0944 State of MT v Cassie Ann Rathie Change of Plea
(SOUZA) Co Atty-zp Cory T. Harman TR: 12/16/19
19-27553 AV
Theft F
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 16-0633 State of MT v Jared Adam Bruder Sentencing
(TODD) Co Atty-mkl Analicia Pianca No PSI
16-22637 TS
Ct1: Criminal Endangerment F
Ct2: DUI 1st Offense M
Ct3: Operating a Motor Vehicle Without Proof of Liability Protection in Effect M
Ct4: Driving While Privilege to do so is Suspended or Revoked M
Ct5: Reckless Driving M
Ct6: Resisting Arrest M
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 18-0165 State of MT v Jonathan Daniel Ugalde Sentencing
(TODD) Co Atty-bdl J. Gregory Tomicich PSI
18-25167 GB
Ct1: Assault on a Minor F
Ct2: Partner or Family Member Assault 1st Offense M
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 11-0122 State of MT v John Bryan Miller PV Rev Hrg
(TODD) Co Atty-slh Nicholas Owens
11-17104
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Jeff Snell
See also: DC 17-0298 | 17-23749 | Jury Trial Reset - 12/17/2019
See also: DC 18-0146 | 18-25180 | Jury Trial Reset - 12/17/2019
See also: DC 18-0280 | 18-25328 | Jury Trial Reset - 12/17/2019
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 15-1234 State of MT v Roberta Maria Quintana-Contreraz PV Rev Hrg
(TODD) Co Atty-tc Alexander J. Roth
15-21911
Ct2: Exploitation of an Older Person F
Jason R. Rude
See also: DC 19-0788 | 19-27474 | Jury Trial - 10/28/2019
See also: DC 19-1080 | 19-27789 | Jury Trial - 01/21/2020
See also: DC 19-1256 | 19-27987 | Jury Trial - 02/18/2020
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 07-0813 State of MT v David Lloyd Smail Jr. PV Rev Hrg
(TODD) Co Atty-bdl Analicia Pianca
07-14438
Ct1: Robbery by Accountability F
Jordan Brummel
