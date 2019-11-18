Yellowstone County District Court Criminal Law And Motion Cases

Syndicated by: Montana News

Judge Todd Presiding

Monday, November 18, 2019

DC 19-0511 State of MT v Quinn Henry Jessen Jr. IN-T Change of Plea

(KNISELY) Co Atty-am Natasha Hammack TR: 11/18/19

19-27196 DM

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0935 State of MT v Amethyst Tesia Martinez IN-T Change of Plea

(DAVIES) Co Atty-cam Daniel K. Miller TR: Past

19-27641 AV, AF

Theft F

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 18-1493 State of MT v Gene Christian Collins IN-T Sentencing

(TODD) Co Atty-slh Clarence Belue PSI

18-26626 GB

Theft F

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 18-0043 State of MT v Mabel Clarrine Pretty On Top IN-T Sentencing

(TODD) Co Atty-slh Dan Minnis PSI

18-25052 GB

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M to be dismissed

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0974 State of MT v Kelly Kaye Rowland IN-T Sentencing

A.K.A. Kelly Limberhand

(TODD) Co Atty-tc J. Gregory Tomicich PSI

19-27690 TS

Ct1: Criminal Endangerment F

Ct2: Driving While Privilege to do so is Suspended or Revoked M to be dismissed

Ct3: Operating a Motor Vehicle Without Proof of Liability Protection in Effect M to be dismissed

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 18-0477 State of MT v John Auston Maroney IN-T PV Disposition

(TODD) Co Atty-slh Analicia Pianca

18-25554

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Mary Aggers

See also: DC 19-1383 | 19-28110 | Arraignment - 11/20/2019

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 18-0957 State of MT v Derek Tyson Bellamy IN-T PV Rev Hrg

(TODD) Co Atty-bdl Public Defenders

18-26030

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Jayson Baxter

See also: DC 19-1286 | 19-28020 | Jury Trial - 02/18/2020

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 15-0234 State of MT v John Patrick Kinnin IN-T PV Rev Hrg

(TODD) Co Atty-tc Analicia Pianca

15-20991

Criminal Endangerment F

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 17-0958 State of MT v Tauteana Marie Matt IN-T PV Rev Hrg

(TODD) Co Atty-tc Public Defenders

17-24421

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 16-0280 State of MT v Melissa Lynn Tuilaepa IN-T PV Rev Hrg

(TODD) Co Atty-tc Analicia Pianca

16-22255

Ct1: Assault on a Peace Officer F

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-1379 State of MT v Edward Jeffrey Allen IN-V Arraignment

(HARADA) Co Atty-slh Public Defenders

19-28130 GB

Ct1: Sexual Assault F

Ct2: Sexual Assault F

Ct3: Indecent Exposure F

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0793 State of MT v Duaine Hubert Hill IN-V Apr BW

(HARRIS) Co Atty-zp James David Arthur TR: past

19-27505 JC

Ct1: Criminal Endangerment F

Ct2: Theft F

Ct3: DUI 2nd Offense M

Ct4: Fleeing From or Eluding a Peace Officer M

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 18-0397 State of MT v Dante Lamar King IN-V Apr BW

(FEHR) Co Atty-jm Robert L. Kelleher Jr. Reset TR

18-25460 AP

Ct1: Theft F

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Ct3: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M

See also: DC 18-0235 | 17-25000 | Jury Trial Reset - 10/07/2019

See also: DC 18-0234 | 18-25286 | NOTE - 11/14/2019

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-1187 State of MT v Melissa Ann Muise IN-V Bond Reduction

(TODD) Co Atty-bdl J. Gregory Tomicich TR: 2/1819

19-27909 GB

Forgery F

DC 19-1243 State of MT v Melissa Ann Muise IN-V Bond Reduction

(TODD) Co Atty-bdl J. Gregory Tomicich TR: 2/18/20

19-27950 GB

Ct1: Conspiracy to Commit Forgery (Common Scheme) F

Ct2: Conspiracy to Commit Theft of Identity (Common Scheme) F

Ct3: Conspiracy to Commit Money Laundering (Common Scheme) F

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 03-0652 State of MT v Jerry Salazar PV Rev Hrg

(TODD) Co Atty-bdl Gregory E. Paskell

02-9968

Ct2: Sexual Assault F

Krystal Stevenson

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-1195 State of MT v Garret Neal Fisher Srv Amnd Info/Aff

(HARRIS) Co Atty-am Meghan Benson TR: 1/27/20

19-27907 DM

Ct1: Assault with Weapon F

Ct2: Strangulation of a Partner or Family Member 1st Offense F

Ct3: Partner or Family Member Assault 1st Offense M

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 18-0993 State of MT v Suzette Plenty Hawk Srv Amnd Info/Aff

A.K.A. Suzette Pretty Paint

(TODD) Co Atty-slh Natasha Hammack TR: 11/25/19

18-26087 GB

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M

Ct3: DUI F

Or in the Alternative to

Ct4: Operation of Noncommercial Vehicle by Person with Alcohol Concentration of 0.08 or More F

Ct5: Unlawful Possession of Open Alcoholic Beverage Container in Motor Vehicle on Highway M

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0908 State of MT v Devon Gabriel Green Change of Plea

(TODD) Co Atty-bdl J. Gregory Tomicich TR: 11/25/19

19-27625 GB

Criminal Distribution of Dangerous Drugs F

DC 19-0462 State of MT v Devon Gabriel Green Change of Plea

(TODD) Co Atty-bdl J. Gregory Tomicich TR: 11/25/19

19-27153 GB

Ct1: Criminal Possession with Intent to Distribute F

Ct2: Criminal Possession with Intent to Distribute F

Ct3: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Ct4: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M

Ct5: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M

DC 18-0140 State of MT v Devon Gabriel Green PV Disposition

(TODD) Co Atty-bdl J. Gregory Tomicich

16-22830

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

David P. Kenat Jr.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 18-1344 State of MT v Ryan Joseph Lafko Change of Plea

(TODD) Co Atty-tc Cory T. Harman TR: 12/17/19

18-26476 TS

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Ct3: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M

DC 19-0145 State of MT v Ryan Joseph Lafko Change of Plea

(TODD) Co Atty-tc Cory T. Harman TR: 12/17/19

19-26849 TS

Ct1: Criminal Endangerment F

Ct2: Criminal Endangerment F

Ct3: Criminal Endangerment F

Ct4: Criminal Endangerment F

DC 19-0594 State of MT v Ryan Joseph Lafko Change of Plea

(TODD) Co Atty-tc Cory T. Harman TR: 12/17/19

19-27305 TS

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0944 State of MT v Cassie Ann Rathie Change of Plea

(SOUZA) Co Atty-zp Cory T. Harman TR: 12/16/19

19-27553 AV

Theft F

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 16-0633 State of MT v Jared Adam Bruder Sentencing

(TODD) Co Atty-mkl Analicia Pianca No PSI

16-22637 TS

Ct1: Criminal Endangerment F

Ct2: DUI 1st Offense M

Ct3: Operating a Motor Vehicle Without Proof of Liability Protection in Effect M

Ct4: Driving While Privilege to do so is Suspended or Revoked M

Ct5: Reckless Driving M

Ct6: Resisting Arrest M

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 18-0165 State of MT v Jonathan Daniel Ugalde Sentencing

(TODD) Co Atty-bdl J. Gregory Tomicich PSI

18-25167 GB

Ct1: Assault on a Minor F

Ct2: Partner or Family Member Assault 1st Offense M

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 11-0122 State of MT v John Bryan Miller PV Rev Hrg

(TODD) Co Atty-slh Nicholas Owens

11-17104

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Jeff Snell

See also: DC 17-0298 | 17-23749 | Jury Trial Reset - 12/17/2019

See also: DC 18-0146 | 18-25180 | Jury Trial Reset - 12/17/2019

See also: DC 18-0280 | 18-25328 | Jury Trial Reset - 12/17/2019

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 15-1234 State of MT v Roberta Maria Quintana-Contreraz PV Rev Hrg

(TODD) Co Atty-tc Alexander J. Roth

15-21911

Ct2: Exploitation of an Older Person F

Jason R. Rude

See also: DC 19-0788 | 19-27474 | Jury Trial - 10/28/2019

See also: DC 19-1080 | 19-27789 | Jury Trial - 01/21/2020

See also: DC 19-1256 | 19-27987 | Jury Trial - 02/18/2020

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 07-0813 State of MT v David Lloyd Smail Jr. PV Rev Hrg

(TODD) Co Atty-bdl Analicia Pianca

07-14438

Ct1: Robbery by Accountability F

Jordan Brummel