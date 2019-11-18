Minot North Dakota Shooting: Two Apartment Buildings At Separate End Of The City Shot At

November 18, 2019

Montana News

 

 

 

 

Officers responded to two separate shots fired,  incident calls early this morning.

 

The first was at 0129 in the 2200 block of 2nd Ave.South West.where it was reported  that multiple shots were fired into an apartment building.

 

There are no known injuries at this location as a result of the shooting.

 

The second was at 0254in the 1100 block of 11th Ave. North West where once again, multiple shots were fired into an apartment building.

 

There are no known injuries at this location as a result of the shooting.

 

The investigations of both incidents are ongoing.

 

It is unknown at this time if the two incidents are connected.

 

More information will be released as it comes available.

 

 

