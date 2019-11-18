Four Shootings In Less Than 24 Days Billings Chief Rich St. John Losing Battle Against Crime In Billings



In the early morning hours, at about 3:19 a.m., a young 17-year-old man was located in the 1000 block of North 25th street.



The 17-year-old's gunshot wounds were of non-life threatening areas of his body. The Police report for this shooting case is 19-84471



The Billings Police are rapidly losing the war on crime in the city of Billings as more violent crime erupts regardless of what type of crime is being committed.



1#. Case in point, 19-82618, 11/9/19 at 2241 hrs. Billings Police responded to a shooting at the Shooters bar located 1600 Ave D.



In this incident, the 24-year-old female victim was transported by ambulance to a hospital after she sustained being shot in the calf area of her leg while going to the bathroom in the Shooter's Bar and Casino.

2#. Case in point, Police report 19-84248, 11/16/19 at 2246 hrs. The Billings Police are investigating a shooting from the area of 7th Ave S/S 27th St.



This shooting incident took place over at the 3-G's store where a female had been shot in the arm by a low caliber handgun.



The female victim was transported by ambulance to a local hospital where her injuries appeared to be non-life threatening injuries.



3#. Case-in-point, On October 16, 2019, Billings Police were dispatched to the area behind the Medicine Crow Middle School to a report of a shooting on a bike path. During this incident, a passerby observed a young juvenile shoot at a vehicle. This shooting incident happened at 1645 hrs, and the police report is 19-76621.



4#. Case-in-point, November 15, 2019, Friday evening, a Billings man was discovered with was described as a fatal gunshot wound.



The man ran his vehicle into the back of another vehicle, where he rear-ended the back end of a pickup truck near the intersection of Rimrock Road and Zimmerman Trail.



The Billings driver that was run into from behind checked on the man who ran into him.

He discovered that the male driver appeared to have been shot. This individual did die from gunshot injuries.



Again Billings Police Rich St. John has lost control of the City of Billings. Crime has taken control of the streets. Billings Police Chief Rich St. John has outlived his usefulness as Chief of Police and needs to be replaced.



In just seven days, over 400 crimes were committed against taxpayers in Billings Montana.

