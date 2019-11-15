Yellowstone County Commissioner Scheduled Public Meetings

Syndicated by: Montana News

All meetings take place in the Commissioners Conference Room (3107)

located in the Stillwater Building @ 316 North 26th Street (3rd Floor)

and are open to the public unless otherwise noted

MONDAY - November 18, 2019

8:15 Calendar

8:30 Department Meetings

1. Department Head Meeting - Metra

2. Human Resources

a. Collective Bargaining Update

b. Salary Range to Announce Non Union Positions

3. Finance

4. Legal/Litigation

Youth Services Discussion

2:00 COMMISSIONERS DISCUSSION

DEPARTMENTS

1. C/C Planning-Monica Plecker - Resolution to Transfer a Portion of Barrett Road to the City of Billings

2. Facilities-Tim Kaczmarek - Pickup Purchase for Courthouse

3. Public Works-Tim Miller - Easement for Piccolo Lane

COMMISSIONERS

1. John Ostlund - Montana Code Annotated on Removal of Land from a Water District

2. Commissioner Board Report

PUBLIC COMMENTS ON COUNTY BUSINESS

TUESDAY – November 19, 2019

9:00 Agenda Setting

9:30 COMMISSIONERS BOARD MEETING