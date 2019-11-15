Yellowstone County Commissioner Scheduled Public Meetings

November 15, 2019

|

Montana News

 

 

 

All meetings take place in the Commissioners Conference Room (3107)
located in the Stillwater Building @ 316 North 26th Street (3rd Floor)
and are open to the public unless otherwise noted
MONDAY - November 18, 2019
8:15 Calendar
8:30 Department Meetings
1. Department Head Meeting - Metra
2. Human Resources
a. Collective Bargaining Update
b. Salary Range to Announce Non Union Positions
3. Finance
4. Legal/Litigation
Youth Services Discussion
2:00 COMMISSIONERS DISCUSSION
DEPARTMENTS
1. C/C Planning-Monica Plecker - Resolution to Transfer a Portion of Barrett Road to the City of Billings
2. Facilities-Tim Kaczmarek - Pickup Purchase for Courthouse
3. Public Works-Tim Miller - Easement for Piccolo Lane
COMMISSIONERS
1. John Ostlund - Montana Code Annotated on Removal of Land from a Water District
2. Commissioner Board Report
PUBLIC COMMENTS ON COUNTY BUSINESS
TUESDAY – November 19, 2019
9:00 Agenda Setting
9:30 COMMISSIONERS BOARD MEETING

 

 

