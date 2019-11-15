City of Laurel Montana Municipal Court Criminal Citations and Non-Citations

Syndicated by: Montana News
The following individuals were issued both citations and non-citations to appear in the Laurel City municipal court. They are as follows:
Brandi Cynthy Clark TK-920-2019-0000538 for Truancy
Megan Ann Morales TK 920-2019-0000547 for Truancy
David Lee Rusnock, Jr. Tk-920-2019-0000548 for his first offense of Partner Family Member Assault
Angela Renee Rafferty TK-920-2019-0000544 for Exceeding the posted speed limit
Ian Craig Bauer Tk-920-2019-0000537 for a stop sign violation
Joel David Pike TK-920-2019-0000540 for Operating With Expired Registration and Failure to re-register
Della E Southern Tk-920-2019-0000546 for ROW violation and failure to yield to the vehicle on the right
Tiffany Nicole Morrison TK-920-2019-0000539 her 2nd offense for Operating without liability insurance in effect.
Bradley Marvin Renner TK-920-2019-0000545 for Operating a vehicle not correctly registered
Angela Renee Rafferty for Driving vehicle while suspended or revoked
Ethin Christopher Perlberb TK-920-2019-0000541 was for possessing intoxicating substances while under the age of 21, his 1st offense.
Lauren Dee Segwick TK-290-2019-0000542 was for possessing intoxicating substances while under the age of 21, her 1st offense.
Gabriel Kingston Konecny TK-920-2019-0000543 was for possessing intoxicating substances while under the age of 21, his 1st offense.
Featured Posts
Recent Posts
Search By Tags
I'm busy working on my blog posts. Watch this space!