City of Laurel Montana Municipal Court Criminal Citations and Non-Citations

November 15, 2019

|

Montana News

 

 

 

The following individuals were issued both citations and non-citations to appear in the Laurel City municipal court.  They are as follows:

Brandi Cynthy Clark TK-920-2019-0000538  for Truancy

Megan Ann Morales  TK 920-2019-0000547 for Truancy

David Lee Rusnock, Jr. Tk-920-2019-0000548 for his first offense of Partner Family Member Assault

Angela Renee Rafferty TK-920-2019-0000544 for Exceeding the posted speed limit

Ian Craig Bauer Tk-920-2019-0000537 for a stop sign violation

Joel David Pike TK-920-2019-0000540 for Operating With Expired Registration and Failure to re-register

Della E Southern Tk-920-2019-0000546 for ROW violation and failure to yield to the vehicle on the right

Tiffany Nicole Morrison TK-920-2019-0000539 her 2nd offense for Operating without liability insurance in effect.

Bradley Marvin Renner TK-920-2019-0000545 for Operating a vehicle not correctly registered

Angela Renee Rafferty for Driving vehicle while suspended or revoked

Ethin Christopher Perlberb TK-920-2019-0000541 was for possessing intoxicating substances while under the age of 21, his 1st offense.

Lauren Dee Segwick TK-290-2019-0000542 was for possessing intoxicating substances while under the age of 21, her 1st offense.

Gabriel Kingston Konecny  TK-920-2019-0000543  was for possessing intoxicating substances while under the age of 21, his 1st offense.

 

 

