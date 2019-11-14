'I AM PATRICK' Nationwide Cinema Event March 17 & 18 Features 'The Lord of the Rings' John Rhys-Davies

This St. Patricks Day:TRUE STORY OF

(IRELAND'S PATRON SAINT COMES TO LIFE ON SCREEN FOR DOCUDRAMA)

VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA – Nov. 14, 2019 – This St. Patrick’s Day the little-known yet fascinating and true story of Ireland’s patron saint comes to life on theater screens nationwide for two days only in the inspiring docudrama I AM PATRICK: THE PATRON SAINT OF IRELAND.

From CBN Documentaries and Director Jarrod Anderson, the feature-length docudrama peels back centuries of legend and myth to tell the story of Saint Patrick using historical re-enactments, expert interviews and Patrick’s own writings to trace his journey from man to saint.

“From a life of comfort to enslavement to a faith that changed a nation, this is the true story of the saint

you thought you knew,” Anderson said.

SYNOPSIS

In the 5th century, the Roman empire was collapsing, and barbarians threatened civilization. In Britain, a teenager named Patrick was living a comfortable life as the son of a government official. Despite being part of the Roman Catholic Church, his faith didn’t mean anything to him until he was kidnapped by pirates at the age of 16 and enslaved at the edge of the known world–Ireland.

For six years, Patrick was forced to work as a shepherd and was driven to the brink of starvation. It was there he turned to his Christian faith and through divine intervention managed to escape. He was reunited with his family in Britain only to have a prophetic dream calling him to take Christianity back to the land of his captivity.

Against the wishes of his family and the Church, Patrick returned as a missionary bishop to Ireland and converted thousands to Christianity. He opposed slavers, Irish kings and possibly Druids but nothing compared to the hostility he faced from his fellow Christians. After a close friend exposed a dark secret of Patrick’s, it is believed he was ordered to leave his mission and return to Britain.

Patrick had to choose – obey God or obey man?

Distributed by Fathom Events, I AM PATRICK is in movie theaters nationwide March 17 and 18 only. Visit FathomEvents.com for tickets, locations and showtimes.

The film features John Rhys-Davies – known worldwide as Gimli the dwarf in THE LORD OF THE RINGS – as the older Patrick. Sean T. O’Meallaigh (Vikings) portrays Patrick, with Robert McCormack as Young Patrick.

﻿Written and directed by Jarrod Anderson, I AM PATRICK is produced by Anderson and Sarah Maunsell. Executive Producer is Gordon Robertson.