Helena Police Department News

11/13/19 @ 1105 hours -- An Officer was dispatched to the 500 block of N. Last Chance Gulch for a report of a male that was trespassing on the property. The Officer located the male and investigation into the matter led to a 40 year old male being issued a citation for trespassing. He was referred to Helena Municipal Court.

11/13/19 @ 1734 hours -- An Officer was dispatched to the 2700 block of Colonial Drive for a report of a disorderly male. The Officer located the male and investigation into the matter led to a 39 year old male being issued a citation for Criminal Mischief. He was referred to Helena Municipal Court.

11/14/19 @ 0215 hours -- An Officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a traffic violation in the area of Chianti Drive and Colonial Dr. Investigation into the traffic stop led to the 25 year old male driver being placed under arrest for Felony DUI. He was booked into the LCSO Jail.

**The Helena Police Department responded to 123 calls for service. A brief summary of some of the calls the Officers responded to are as follows: (8) non-injury crashes, (9) animal calls, (2) Assaults, (7) Disorderly/Disturbance calls, (1) Domestic Disturbances, (10) suspicious incidents, (7) thefts, (4) trespass incidents and conducted (5) welfare checks.