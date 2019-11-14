Cody Wyoming Police Department News

November 14, 2019

November 13, 2019
ARRESTS:
11/13/19 Tracy Fleury, Cody, 59, Arrested for Breach of Peace, (Incident #1911130061)
Total 911 Calls – 2
07:25 Traffic Stop 1911130011
Officer initiated activity at Big Horn Ave, Cody. TS-Driver warned for stop sign violation. . Disposition: Warning Issued.
*==========================================================================
07:34 Patrol-Extra 1911130012
Officer initiated activity at Eastside Elementary School, 17TH St, Cody. . Disposition: Completed.
*==========================================================================
07:40 Patrol-Extra 1911130013
Officer initiated activity at Big Horn Ave, Cody. . Disposition: Completed.
*==========================================================================
07:48 Patrol-Extra 1911130014
Officer initiated activity at Livingston Elementary School, 12TH St, Cody. . Disposition: Completed.
*==========================================================================
07:56 Patrol-Extra 1911130015
Officer initiated activity at Livingston Elementary School, 12TH St, Cody. . Disposition: Completed.
*==========================================================================
07:57 Traffic Stop 1911130016
Officer initiated activity at Big Horn Ave, Cody. TS - Warned for speed. . Disposition: Warning Issued.
*==========================================================================
07:59 Patrol-Extra 1911130017
Officer initiated activity at Cody Middle School, Cougar Ave, Cody. . Disposition: Completed.
*==========================================================================
10:38 Bomb Threat 1911130028
Occurred at Manna House on Mountain View Dr. . Hazmat Disposal. . Disposition: See Case.
*==========================================================================
11:03 Animal-Stray 1911130036
Officer initiated activity at Albertsons Food & Drug, 17TH St, Cody. German Shepard running at large. . Disposition: Unable to Locate.
*==========================================================================
11:49 Traffic Complaint 1911130040
Officer initiated activity at 23RD St/Stampede Ave, Cody. Traffic complaint re: white ranger. . Disposition: Unable to Locate.
*==========================================================================
12:23 Animal-Lost 1911130043
Occurred at Cody Veterinary Hospital on Highway 14-16-20 E. . RP had a red heeler/aussie cross escape when she unloaded it at the vets office. . Disposition: Informational.
*==========================================================================
12:42 Traffic Stop 1911130046
Officer initiated activity at Mountain View Dr, Cody. TS - Warned for speed. . Disposition: Warning Issued.
*==========================================================================
13:48 Miscellaneous Assistance 1911130051
Occurred on West Yellowstone Ave. RP advised his ex-girlfriend sexually assaulted him. . Disposition: Assistance Given.
*==========================================================================
14:14 Threats 1911130054
Occurred at Pinnacle Bank on Sheridan Ave. . RP states that the below listed person made threats to blow up the bank. . Disposition: Arrest Made.
*==========================================================================
14:39 Traffic Stop 1911130058
Officer initiated activity at Yellowstone Ave, Cody. TS - Driver cited for speed. . Disposition: Citation Issued.
*==========================================================================
14:49 Traffic Stop 1911130061
Officer initiated activity at 14TH St/Rumsey Ave, Cody. TS -. . Disposition: Assistance Given.
*==========================================================================
14:54 Patrol-Extra 1911130062
Officer initiated activity at Eastside Elementary School, 17TH St, Cody. . Disposition: Completed.
*==========================================================================
15:01 Traffic Stop 1911130063
Officer initiated activity at 16TH St/Bleistein Ave, Cody. TS - Warned for speed. . Disposition: Warning Issued.
*==========================================================================
16:25 Animal Call - Other 1911130071
Occurred on Pioneer Ave. RP says that a dog she had sold to another female has been abused. . Disposition: Referred To Other Agency.
*==========================================================================
17:19 Traffic Stop 1911130077
Officer initiated activity at Sheridan Ave, Cody. TS- driver warned for passenger side headlight out. . Disposition: Warning Issued.
*==========================================================================
19:56 Stolen Vehicle 1911130088
Occurred on Sheridan Ave. RP said subjects took her vehicle without permission. . Disposition: See Case.
*==========================================================================
20:57 Property-Lost 1911130091
Occurred at Albertsons Food & Drug on 17TH St. . RP lost his cell-it was a Galaxy S5 w/a clear case. . Disposition: Returned to Owner.
*==========================================================================
22:10 Suspicious Activity 1911130093
Occurred at Jubys Trailer Crt on 19TH St. . RP says that someone parked behind his trailer and shouldn't be there. . Disposition: Unfounded.
*==========================================================================
22:12 Animal-Noisy 1911130094
Occurred at Jubys Trailer Crt on 19TH St. . RP says that there are dogs that bark all the time at the above location. . Disposition: Unfounded.

