Cody Wyoming Police Department News

Syndicated by: Montana News

November 13, 2019

ARRESTS:

11/13/19 Tracy Fleury, Cody, 59, Arrested for Breach of Peace, (Incident #1911130061)

Total 911 Calls – 2

07:25 Traffic Stop 1911130011

Officer initiated activity at Big Horn Ave, Cody. TS-Driver warned for stop sign violation. . Disposition: Warning Issued.

*==========================================================================

07:34 Patrol-Extra 1911130012

Officer initiated activity at Eastside Elementary School, 17TH St, Cody. . Disposition: Completed.

*==========================================================================

07:40 Patrol-Extra 1911130013

Officer initiated activity at Big Horn Ave, Cody. . Disposition: Completed.

*==========================================================================

07:48 Patrol-Extra 1911130014

Officer initiated activity at Livingston Elementary School, 12TH St, Cody. . Disposition: Completed.

*==========================================================================

07:56 Patrol-Extra 1911130015

Officer initiated activity at Livingston Elementary School, 12TH St, Cody. . Disposition: Completed.

*==========================================================================

07:57 Traffic Stop 1911130016

Officer initiated activity at Big Horn Ave, Cody. TS - Warned for speed. . Disposition: Warning Issued.

*==========================================================================

07:59 Patrol-Extra 1911130017

Officer initiated activity at Cody Middle School, Cougar Ave, Cody. . Disposition: Completed.

*==========================================================================

10:38 Bomb Threat 1911130028

Occurred at Manna House on Mountain View Dr. . Hazmat Disposal. . Disposition: See Case.

*==========================================================================

11:03 Animal-Stray 1911130036

Officer initiated activity at Albertsons Food & Drug, 17TH St, Cody. German Shepard running at large. . Disposition: Unable to Locate.

*==========================================================================

11:49 Traffic Complaint 1911130040

Officer initiated activity at 23RD St/Stampede Ave, Cody. Traffic complaint re: white ranger. . Disposition: Unable to Locate.

*==========================================================================

12:23 Animal-Lost 1911130043

Occurred at Cody Veterinary Hospital on Highway 14-16-20 E. . RP had a red heeler/aussie cross escape when she unloaded it at the vets office. . Disposition: Informational.

*==========================================================================

12:42 Traffic Stop 1911130046

Officer initiated activity at Mountain View Dr, Cody. TS - Warned for speed. . Disposition: Warning Issued.

*==========================================================================

13:48 Miscellaneous Assistance 1911130051

Occurred on West Yellowstone Ave. RP advised his ex-girlfriend sexually assaulted him. . Disposition: Assistance Given.

*==========================================================================

14:14 Threats 1911130054

Occurred at Pinnacle Bank on Sheridan Ave. . RP states that the below listed person made threats to blow up the bank. . Disposition: Arrest Made.

*==========================================================================

14:39 Traffic Stop 1911130058

Officer initiated activity at Yellowstone Ave, Cody. TS - Driver cited for speed. . Disposition: Citation Issued.

*==========================================================================

14:49 Traffic Stop 1911130061

Officer initiated activity at 14TH St/Rumsey Ave, Cody. TS -. . Disposition: Assistance Given.

*==========================================================================

14:54 Patrol-Extra 1911130062

Officer initiated activity at Eastside Elementary School, 17TH St, Cody. . Disposition: Completed.

*==========================================================================

15:01 Traffic Stop 1911130063

Officer initiated activity at 16TH St/Bleistein Ave, Cody. TS - Warned for speed. . Disposition: Warning Issued.

*==========================================================================

16:25 Animal Call - Other 1911130071

Occurred on Pioneer Ave. RP says that a dog she had sold to another female has been abused. . Disposition: Referred To Other Agency.

*==========================================================================

17:19 Traffic Stop 1911130077

Officer initiated activity at Sheridan Ave, Cody. TS- driver warned for passenger side headlight out. . Disposition: Warning Issued.

*==========================================================================

19:56 Stolen Vehicle 1911130088

Occurred on Sheridan Ave. RP said subjects took her vehicle without permission. . Disposition: See Case.

*==========================================================================

20:57 Property-Lost 1911130091

Occurred at Albertsons Food & Drug on 17TH St. . RP lost his cell-it was a Galaxy S5 w/a clear case. . Disposition: Returned to Owner.

*==========================================================================

22:10 Suspicious Activity 1911130093

Occurred at Jubys Trailer Crt on 19TH St. . RP says that someone parked behind his trailer and shouldn't be there. . Disposition: Unfounded.

*==========================================================================

22:12 Animal-Noisy 1911130094

Occurred at Jubys Trailer Crt on 19TH St. . RP says that there are dogs that bark all the time at the above location. . Disposition: Unfounded.