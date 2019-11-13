Helena Police Department News

November 13, 2019

|

Montana News

 

 

 

 

Syndicated by: Montana News

11/12/19 @ 1343 hours -- An Officer was dispatched to the 30 block of Starbuck Ct for a report of a female that was violating the terms of her probation.  The Officer located the female and investigation into the matter led to a 45 year old female being placed under arrest for an outstanding Helena District Court warrant.  She was booked into the LCSO Jail. 

 

11/12/19 @ 1704 hours -- An Officer was dispatched to the 100 block of Rodney St for a report of a female that was at this location and had an outstanding warrant for her arrest.  The Officer located the female and investigation into the matter led to a 33 year old female being placed under arrest for the active warrant.  She was booked into the LCSO Jail. 

 

11/12/19 @ 2030 hours -- An Officer was dispatched to the 1300 block of Lyndale Ave for a report of a domestic disturbance that occurred last week.  Investigation into the matter led to a 25 year old male being placed under arrest for PFMA (2nd Offense) and Violation of a No Contact Order.  He was booked into the LCSO Jail. 

 

 

**The Helena Police Department responded to 101 calls for service.  A brief summary of some of the calls the Officers responded to are as follows:  (7) non-injury crashes, (9) animal calls, (4) Disorderly/Disturbance calls, (3) Domestic Disturbances, (10) suspicious incidents, (4) thefts, (5) trespass incidents and conducted (8) welfare checks.   

 

 

Please reload

Featured Posts

Should You Carry Your Handgun Open Or Concealed ?

October 15, 2019

1/5
Please reload

Recent Posts

Helena Police Department News

November 13, 2019

Cody Wyoming Police Department News

November 13, 2019

Why The UK Repeatedly Stumbles Heading For The Brexit

November 13, 2019

Happy 100th Birthday Montana Farm Bureau!

November 13, 2019

Billings Woman Jasmine Kiana Pewitt Shoots Female In Shooter's Casino Bathroom Stall

November 12, 2019

Thinking Outside Of The Oven

November 12, 2019

Cody Wyoming Police Department News

November 12, 2019

Yellowstone County District Court Criminal Cases

November 12, 2019

A Friendsgiving Feast

November 12, 2019

John Deere Recalled 4R Series Compact Utility Tractor

November 11, 2019

Please reload

Search By Tags

I'm busy working on my blog posts. Watch this space!

Please reload

Follow Us
  • Facebook Classic
  • Twitter Classic
  • Google Classic