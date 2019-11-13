Helena Police Department News

Syndicated by: Montana News

11/12/19 @ 1343 hours -- An Officer was dispatched to the 30 block of Starbuck Ct for a report of a female that was violating the terms of her probation. The Officer located the female and investigation into the matter led to a 45 year old female being placed under arrest for an outstanding Helena District Court warrant. She was booked into the LCSO Jail.

11/12/19 @ 1704 hours -- An Officer was dispatched to the 100 block of Rodney St for a report of a female that was at this location and had an outstanding warrant for her arrest. The Officer located the female and investigation into the matter led to a 33 year old female being placed under arrest for the active warrant. She was booked into the LCSO Jail.

11/12/19 @ 2030 hours -- An Officer was dispatched to the 1300 block of Lyndale Ave for a report of a domestic disturbance that occurred last week. Investigation into the matter led to a 25 year old male being placed under arrest for PFMA (2nd Offense) and Violation of a No Contact Order. He was booked into the LCSO Jail.

**The Helena Police Department responded to 101 calls for service. A brief summary of some of the calls the Officers responded to are as follows: (7) non-injury crashes, (9) animal calls, (4) Disorderly/Disturbance calls, (3) Domestic Disturbances, (10) suspicious incidents, (4) thefts, (5) trespass incidents and conducted (8) welfare checks.