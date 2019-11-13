Happy 100th Birthday Montana Farm Bureau!

November 13, 2019

|

Montana News

 

 

MT Farm Bureau President Hans McPherson,  Senator Steve Daines, American Farm Bureau President Zippy Duvall, 

 

 

For 100 years the Montana Farm Bureau has been leading Montana Ag forward. From the Advocate.

 

Communicate.Educate program, to the Young Farmers and Ranchers program, to fighting for producers in the state legislature to the Washington, D.C. fly-in, the Montana Farm Bureau has been an extraordinary voice and organization for Montana farmers and ranchers. 

 

It is my honor to be the voice for Montana Ag in the U.S. Senate, advocating for trade deals and policies that will allow Montana ag to thrive. 

 

Best Wishes,

Steve Daines
United States Senate

 

 

Please reload

Featured Posts

Should You Carry Your Handgun Open Or Concealed ?

October 15, 2019

1/5
Please reload

Recent Posts

Helena Police Department News

November 13, 2019

Cody Wyoming Police Department News

November 13, 2019

Why The UK Repeatedly Stumbles Heading For The Brexit

November 13, 2019

Happy 100th Birthday Montana Farm Bureau!

November 13, 2019

Billings Woman Jasmine Kiana Pewitt Shoots Female In Shooter's Casino Bathroom Stall

November 12, 2019

Thinking Outside Of The Oven

November 12, 2019

Cody Wyoming Police Department News

November 12, 2019

Yellowstone County District Court Criminal Cases

November 12, 2019

A Friendsgiving Feast

November 12, 2019

John Deere Recalled 4R Series Compact Utility Tractor

November 11, 2019

Please reload

Search By Tags

I'm busy working on my blog posts. Watch this space!

Please reload

Follow Us
  • Facebook Classic
  • Twitter Classic
  • Google Classic