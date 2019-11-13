Happy 100th Birthday Montana Farm Bureau!

MT Farm Bureau President Hans McPherson, Senator Steve Daines, American Farm Bureau President Zippy Duvall,

For 100 years the Montana Farm Bureau has been leading Montana Ag forward. From the Advocate.

Communicate.Educate program, to the Young Farmers and Ranchers program, to fighting for producers in the state legislature to the Washington, D.C. fly-in, the Montana Farm Bureau has been an extraordinary voice and organization for Montana farmers and ranchers.

It is my honor to be the voice for Montana Ag in the U.S. Senate, advocating for trade deals and policies that will allow Montana ag to thrive.

Best Wishes,

Steve Daines

United States Senate