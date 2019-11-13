Cody Wyoming Police Department News

Syndicated by: Montana News

November 12, 2019ARRESTS:None at this time

Total 911 Calls – 0 01:04 Intrusion/Holdup 1911120001 Occurred at Sierra Trading Post Call Center on Blackburn Ave.

Failure to arm the alarm on time. . Disposition:

Informational.*==========================================================================07:11 Traffic Stop 1911120010 Officer initiated activity at Big Horn Ave, Cody. TS-Driver warned for speed. . Disposition: Warning Issued.*==========================================================================07:36 Patrol-Extra 1911120011 Officer initiated activity at Eastside Elementary School, 17TH St, Cody. . Disposition: Completed.*==========================================================================07:38 Patrol-Extra 1911120012 Officer initiated activity at Sunset Elementary School, Sheridan Ave, Cody. . Disposition: Completed. *==========================================================================07:39 Traffic Stop 1911120013 Officer initiated activity at Big Horn Ave, Cody. TS-Driver warned for speed. . Disposition: Warning Issued.*==========================================================================07:45 Patrol-Extra 1911120014 Officer initiated activity at Cody Middle School, Cougar Ave, Cody. . Disposition: Completed. *==========================================================================07:50 Traffic Stop 1911120016 Officer initiated activity at Big Horn AVE/16TH St, Cody. TS-Driver Cited for speed in school zone. . Disposition: Citation Issued.*==========================================================================

07:52 Patrol-Extra 1911120017 Officer initiated activity at Livingston Elementary School, 12TH St, Cody. . Disposition: Completed. *==========================================================================08:08 Traffic Stop 1911120020 Officer initiated activity at 16TH St, Cody. TS - Warned for speed. . Disposition: Warning Issued.*==========================================================================09:15 Animal-Stray 1911120022 Occurred at Cleary Building Corp on Big Horn Ave. . RP has 2 dog in the office at the above location 1 lab w/black collar 1 small dog w/pink collar. . Disposition: Returned to Owner.*==========================================================================09:39 Traffic Stop 1911120026 Officer initiated activity at Big Horn Ave, Cody. TS - Warned for expired registration. . Disposition: Warning Issued.*==========================================================================09:50 Traffic Stop 1911120028 Officer initiated activity at Brewgards, Mountain View Dr, Cody. TS - Warned for speed. . Disposition: Warning Issued.*==========================================================================09:52 Traffic Stop 1911120030 Officer initiated activity at Blackburn Ave, Cody. TS - Cited for speed/warned for display of registration. . Disposition: Citation Issued.*==========================================================================10:08 Traffic Stop 1911120034 Officer initiated activity at Sheridan Ave/Beacon Hill Rd, Cody. TS - Cited for speed. . Disposition: Citation Issued.*==========================================================================10:15 Traffic Stop 1911120035 Officer initiated activity at Mountain View Dr, Cody. TS - Cited for speed. . Disposition: Citation Issued. *==========================================================================11:33 Traffic Stop 1911120046 Officer initiated activity at Riverside Cemetery, Gulch St, Cody. TS - Warned expired registration. . Disposition: Warning Issued. *==========================================================================12:28 Traffic Stop 1911120054 Officer initiated activity at Sheridan Ave, Cody. TS - Cited for speed. . Disposition: Citation Issued.*==========================================================================12:34 Animal- Deceased 1911120055 Occurred on Big Horn Ave. Fawn deer. . Disposition: Assistance Given.*==========================================================================12:41 Patrol-Extra 1911120056 Officer initiated activity at Presbyterian Church, 23RD St, Cody. . Disposition: Assistance Given.*==========================================================================13:20 Miscellaneous Assistance 1911120063 Occurred at The Thistle on Rumsey Ave. . RP is going to be putting up a construction fence in the empty lot directly west of above address. . Disposition: Assistance Given.*==========================================================================13:32 Parking Problem 1911120066 Occurred at Waynes Boot Shop on Sheridan Ave. . RP has a white dodge truck parking in the middle of road. . Disposition: Gone on Arrival.*==========================================================================

14:03 Traffic Stop 1911120071 Officer initiated activity at 8TH St At The Ivy Inn, 8TH St, Cody. TS - Warned for speed. . Disposition: Warning Issued.*==========================================================================14:15 Traffic Stop 1911120075 Officer initiated activity at MP1 Hwy 291, County Road 6WX, Cody. TS - Warned for improper display /no proof insurance. . Disposition: Warning Issued.*==========================================================================14:50 Patrol-Extra 1911120077 Officer initiated activity at Eastside Elementary School, 17TH St, Cody. . Disposition: Completed.*==========================================================================14:53 Traffic Stop 1911120079 Officer initiated activity at GOOD2GO - Depot Dr, Depot Dr, Cody. TS - Warned for speed. . Disposition: Warning Issued.*==========================================================================15:00 Traffic Stop 1911120080 Officer initiated activity at 16TH St, Cody. TS - Warned for speed. . Disposition: Warning Issued.*==========================================================================15:04 Traffic Stop 1911120081 Officer initiated activity at 19TH St/Big Horn Ave, Cody. TS - Warned for stop sign violation. . Disposition: Warning Issued.*==========================================================================15:07 Traffic Stop 1911120082 Officer initiated activity at Circle Drive Park, 16TH St, Cody. TS - Driver cited for speed. . Disposition: Warning Issued.*==========================================================================15:11 Patrol-Extra 1911120083 Officer initiated activity at Cody Middle School, Cougar Ave, Cody. . Disposition: Completed. *==========================================================================15:16 Road Hazard/Blockage 1911120084 Officer initiated activity at Y-Tex, Big Horn Ave, Cody. . Disposition: Completed. *==========================================================================15:48 Patrol-Extra 1911120088 Officer initiated activity at Beck Lake Park, 14TH St, Cody. . Disposition: Completed. *==========================================================================16:01 Property Damage 1911120089 Occurred on B St. RP states someone tried to break in to a vacant shop. . Disposition: See Case.*==========================================================================16:35 Fraud Related 1911120091 Occurred at Big Horn Federal on Stampede Ave. . RP says they have an ATM scammer hitting their business. . Disposition: See Case.*==========================================================================17:28 Parking Problem 1911120095 Occurred at Traditions West Antique Mall on 12TH St. . RP says there is a truck and a trailer parked out front taking up 5 parking spots, been there 30 min. . Disposition: Gone On Arrival. *==========================================================================17:54 Miscellaneous Assistance 1911120098 Occurred on 36TH St. RP, whose house is for sale, says she came home and there were two younger males (no description) asked her about her house because they are looking for a house to buy, she was concerned about the whole thing and wants to talk to an officer about it. . Disposition: Assistance Given.*==========================================================================

20:29 Welfare Check 1911120107 Occurred at Sheridan AVE/29TH St. Maroon Chevy Lumina broke down and the 2 female occupants seemed to be under the influence of something. . Disposition: Assistance Given.*==========================================================================21:49 Traffic Stop 1911120113 Officer initiated activity at Beck AVE/10TH St, Cody. TS-Driver cited for no dl, warned for multiple things. . Disposition: Citation Issued.*==========================================================================22:32 Patrol-Extra 1911120114 Officer initiated activity at Wal-Mart, Yellowstone Ave, Cody. . Disposition: Completed.