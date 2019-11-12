Billings Woman Jasmine Kiana Pewitt Shoots Female In Shooter's Casino Bathroom Stall

Booking Photo of Jazmine Kiana Pewitt

By: Donald Cyphers Investigative reporter

Syndicated by: Montana News

Billings woman Jazmine Kiana Pewitt drops her Smith & Weston Sima .40 Caliber handgun she was hiding in her pants as she was in the Shooters Casino bathroom located at 1600 Ave D Billings Montana.

Pewitt was arrested and charged for carrying concealed firearm without CWP permit, carrying concealed weapon in prohibited place and criminal endangerment.



The weapon discharged as it dropped to the floor, firing off and striking another woman in the calf of her leg while she was in a nearby bathroom stall.



Billings Police dispatched to the Shooters Casino for a shooting inside of the Shooters Casino bar, according to Dispatch.



The incident happened at about 10:40 p.m.



A Native American female later identified as Jazmine Kiana Pewitt was in the Shooter's Casino. The female victim, L.A., entered into the restroom and discovered that the first of the three stalls occupied.



L.A. then went to the 4th stall, finished her business, and was washing her hands when suddenly she heard a loud bang that startled her. A woman in one of the nearby stalls stated: "what the hell was that?"



L.A. noticed a brass shell casing lying on the bathroom floor near the stalls. L.A. started to walk out of the bathroom and suddenly felt that her leg was warm and wet.



Reaching down by her calf, L.A. observed her hand covered in blood.



L.A. exited the bathroom, walked over to where her friend was sitting, and stated, "I'm shot."



According to the shooting victim L.A., described a Native American female left right after she did. The woman was short, about 5'4, and wearing a grey sweatshirt and her hair was pulled up in a bun later identified as Jazmine Kiana Pewitt. Pewitt quickly exited the bar.



Ten to15 minutes later, Billings Police received several calls from an address on Custer Ave from a female who was arguing and fighting with two other individuals.



Dispatch could hear the words "the gun just went off." "I shot someone, but there are no cameras."



Billings Police arrived at the address associated with the cell phone ping and located Jazmine Kiana Pewitt. Pewitt told Officers that she had received the weapon from a Mil Moreni and that she had placed the gun in her pants when she entered the Shooter's Casino.



Pewitt stated that when she pulled her pants down, the gun fell to the floor and fired.



Leaving the casing on the floor, Pewitt picked up the gun and left the Shooter's Casino back door.



When Police talked to Milo Moreni, he stated that he wanted a lawyer.



Jordyn Schulund also was questioned by Billings Police. Jordyn Schulund stated to the Police that she was in the middle bathroom stall next to Jazmine Kiana Pewitt and that she went outside while Pewitt was still inside. She denied knowing anything happened nor anything about a gun going off nor where the gun went.

