Syndicated by : Montana News

As of 8:00 a.m. November 11, 2019, the Montana News tracked the following cold weather temperature around the state of Montana. They are as follows:

Billings 0*

Lewistown -2*

West Yellowstone 7*

Livingston 9*

Bozeman 12*

Havre -11*

Miles City 1*

Wolf Pooint -13*

Missoula 19*

Kalispel 12*

Cut Bank -6*

Sidney -11*