Helena Police Department News

Syndicated by: Montana News

11/10/19 @ 0120 hours -- An Officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for speeding in the area of Benton Ave and Hauser Blvd.

The Officer met with the driver of the vehicle and investigation into the traffic stop led to the 33 year old male driver being placed under arrest for DUI (1st Offense), Aggravated DUI (1st Offense), Speeding, and Driving without a valid Driver's License.

He was booked into the LCSO Jail.

11/10/19 @ 0828 hours -- An Officer was dispatched to the 500 block of Logan St for a report of a disturbance. Investigation into the disturbance led to 51 year old female being placed under arrest for Assault with a Weapon. She was booked into the LCSO Jail.



11/10/19 @ 1828 hours -- An Officer was dispatched to the 80 block of Lawrence St for a welfare check on a male. Investigation into the matter led to a 39 year old male being placed under arrest for Burglary. He was booked into the LCSO Jail.

**The Helena Police Department responded to 57 calls for service. A brief summary of some of the calls the Officers responded to are as follows: (8) non-injury crashes, (2) animal calls, (3) Disorderly/Disturbance calls, (4) suspicious incidents, (1) theft, (2) trespasses to property and conducted (5) welfare checks.