Laurel City Court Municipal Criminal Cases

November 8, 2019

Montana News

 

Syndicated by: Montana News

The following people have been issued criminal citations and non-citations in the Laurel City Court.  They are as follows:

Misty Dawn Synness Tk-920-2019-0000529 3rd offense for operating vehicle without insurance in effect and driving while suspended or revoked her 2nd offense.

Tess M Hellerud TK-920-2019-0000531 1st offense for Reckless driving

Donald Lee Williams TK-920-2019-0000532 Operating vehicle not correctly registered.

Jaida Rose Paris Christmann TK-920-2019-0000530 Failure to stop and ID Self after hit and run her 1st offense.

Ian Craig Bauer TK-920-2019-0000536 his first offense for reckless driving.

Duke Steven Bruce Jr. TK-920-2019-0000528  His first offense was driving without liability insurance in effect.

Sara Nadine Wilkins TK-920-2019-0000535  Driving without a valid driver's license.

Megan Ann Morales TK-920-2019-0000534 Truancy.

Shane M Sandlie  TK-920-2019-0000533  driving under the influence.

