Laurel City Court Municipal Criminal Cases

The following people have been issued criminal citations and non-citations in the Laurel City Court. They are as follows:



Misty Dawn Synness Tk-920-2019-0000529 3rd offense for operating vehicle without insurance in effect and driving while suspended or revoked her 2nd offense.



Tess M Hellerud TK-920-2019-0000531 1st offense for Reckless driving



Donald Lee Williams TK-920-2019-0000532 Operating vehicle not correctly registered.



Jaida Rose Paris Christmann TK-920-2019-0000530 Failure to stop and ID Self after hit and run her 1st offense.



Ian Craig Bauer TK-920-2019-0000536 his first offense for reckless driving.



Duke Steven Bruce Jr. TK-920-2019-0000528 His first offense was driving without liability insurance in effect.



Sara Nadine Wilkins TK-920-2019-0000535 Driving without a valid driver's license.



Megan Ann Morales TK-920-2019-0000534 Truancy.



Shane M Sandlie TK-920-2019-0000533 driving under the influence.