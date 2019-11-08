Huntley Montana Man Marcus Leonard Bolerjack Arrested And Charged With 2nd PFMA / Partner Family Member Assault.

Montana News Disclaimer: One of the most sacred principles in the American criminal and civil justice system, holding that a defendant is innocent until proven guilty.

In other words, the prosecution or Plaintiff's must prove, beyond a reasonable doubt, each essential element of the crime or civil allegations charged or leveled. Until then the defendant or respondent is considered innocent of the charges or civil allegations

By: Donald Cyphers Investigative reporter

Syndicated by: Montana News

The victim, T.W., stated that her boyfriend, Marcus Leonard Bolerjack, was the one who had assaulted her.



Marcus Leonard Bolerjack told deputy Etter that he and T.W. had been arguing for some time. Deputy Etter detained Marcus Bolerjack. Bolerjack wanted to go back into the trailer and retrieve his shoes. Deputy Etter stated that he would get the shoes for Bolerjack.



Bolerjack told Deputy Etter that he did not want the Deputies to go into his home. Bolerjcak declined to let Deputy Etter get his shoes from the house.



Marcus Bolerjack's girlfriend was on the floor, packing and preparing for her trip to the hospital to give birth to her baby.



Bolerjack came home drunk and started arguing with T.W., the victim. As she was sitting on the floor, Bolerjack grabbed her by the throat, squeezing with both of his hands.



Bolerjack's thumbs were crushing her throat and esophagus area with his thumbs. Bolerjack's shad his fingers wrapped around her neck so that she could not escape.



T.W. felt that she was going to die as Bolerjack was applying pressure to her throat and neck, cutting off her air supply systematically.



Bolerjack was striking his girlfriend in the face with a closed fist multiple times. T.W. thought that Bolerjack had dislocated her jaw. Bolerjack had been dating T.W. for about three years, and she was 36 weeks pregnant with his child.



Not the first time that Marus Leonard Bolerjack was charged and convicted with a PFMA / Partner Family Member Assault.



Court records show that on November 18, 2015, Bolerjack convicted of PFMA.



According to Media sources, Bolerjack has a horrible temper that is enhanced when he starts drinking heavily according to media street sources.





This article was published by: Donald Cyphers Investigative reporter License# USPA-ID-US/VI-01/29995

License# AINS-ID-80896CYP

License# USPRESS-ID-80896CYP

License# IWGP-ID-74810-CYP-19





