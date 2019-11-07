Yellowstone County District Court Criminal Case Arraignments

And this is the best the radical socialist Liberal Democrats have to offer. #Trump2020landsilde

Syndicated by: Montana Newsa

Judge Davies Presiding

Thursday, November 07, 2019

DC 19-0455 State of MT v Martin Jon Bouwkamp Sr. IN-T Change of Plea

(TODD) Co Atty-slh James M. Siegman TR: 11/25/19

19-27145 GB

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs M

Ct3: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M

Ct4: Obstructing Peace Officer or Other Public Servant M

Ct5: Resisting Arrest M

Ct6: Driving While Privilege to do so is Suspended or Revoked M

Allan Kitterman

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0724 State of MT v Alex Richard Fuhrman IN-T Change of Plea

(TODD) Co Atty-slh Layne Scheveck TR: Past

18-25979 GB

Ct1: Failure to Register as a Sexual Offender F

Ct2: Resisting Arrest M

Tom Fulton

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0918 State of MT v Waylon Adam Carroll IN-T Sentencing

(DAVIES) Co Atty-jy Alexander J. Roth PSI

18-26153 AV

Ct1: Tampering with or Fabricating Physical Evidence F to be dismissed

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Ct3: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Ct4: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M

Shellie Stichman

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 18-0224 State of MT v Jacob Lawrence Burns IN-V Apr BW / PV Srv Pet to Rev

(MOSES) Co Atty-iar Public Defenders

18-25276

Ct1: Theft F

Mattie Yedinak

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 13-0565 State of MT v Clifford Raymond Edwards Jr. IN-V Apr BW / PV Srv Pet to Rev

(FEHR) Co Atty-jm Public Defenders

13-19151 GS

Ct1: Criminal Endangerment F

Tom Fulton

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 18-0322 State of MT v Joshua James Foss IN-V Apr BW

(SOUZA) Co Atty-mrg James M. Siegman Reset TR

18-25391 AP

Burglary F



----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 17-0721 State of MT v Breannda Bo Romero IN-V Apr BW / PV Srv Pet to Rev

(KNISELY) Co Atty-am Joel M. Thompson PV Rev Hrg: 11/25/19

17-24213

Ct1: DUI F

Cody Carriger

See also: | 19-28062 | Arraignment - 11/13/2019

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0852 State of MT v Tyrell Z. Cazier Change of Plea

(DAVIES) Co Atty-me Katie Heller TR vacated

19-27569 AV

Ct1: Criminal Endangerment F

Ct2: DUI 1st Offense M

Ct3: Fleeing From or Eluding a Peace Officer M

Ct4: Possession of an Intoxicating Substance under the Age of 21 M

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 18-1311 State of MT v Carey Dean Hill Change of Plea

(TODD) Co Atty-bdl Analicia Pianca TR: Past

18-26459 GB

Partner or Family Member Assault F

DC 18-1359 State of MT v Carey Dean Hill Change of Plea

(TODD) Co Atty-bdl Analicia Pianca TR: Past

18-26510 GB

Bail-jumping F

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0701 State of MT v Cole Issac Leggett Change of Plea

(DAVIES) Co Atty-jy James David Arthur TR: vacated

19-27400 AV

Ct1: Criminal Endangerment F

Ct2: Criminal Mischief F

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0836 State of MT v Cody Isaiah Younghawk Change of Plea

(DAVIES) Co Atty-jy Jim Lippert TR: vacated

19-27544 AV

Ct1: Robbery F

Ct2: Obstructing Peace Officer M



----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0684 State of MT v Julie Ann Hartman Revoke Release Hrg (DAVIES) Co Atty-iar Cory T. Harman Sentencing

19-27403 JW PSI

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F to be dismissed

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M to be dismissed

DC 19-0275 State of MT v Julie Ann Hartman Revoke Release Hrg (DAVIES) Co Atty-iar Cory T. Harman Sentencing

19-26986 JW PSI

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Ct2: Endangering the Welfare of Children F

Ct3: Endangering the Welfare of Children F to be dismissed

Ct4: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M to be dismissed

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 18-1184 State of MT v Laura Jean Selles Sentencing

(DAVIES) Co Atty-iar Nicole R. Gallagher PSI

18-26307 JW

Ct1: Criminal Endangerment F

Ct2: DUI 2nd Offense M

Ct3: Fleeing From or Eluding a Peace Officer M to be dismissed

Ct4: Theft 2nd Offense M to be dismissed

Ct5: Driving While License Suspended or Revoked M to be dismissed

Ct6: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Ct7: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M to be dismissed

DC 18-1185 State of MT v Laura Jean Selles Sentencing

(DAVIES) Co Atty-iar Nicole R. Gallagher PSI

18-26284 JW

Theft (Common Scheme) F

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 18-1323 State of MT v Jodi Lea Stennes Sentencing

(DAVIES) Co Atty-cam Kris Copenhaver PSI

18-26442 JW

Criminal Endangerment F

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 15-0656 State of MT v Jay Mikel Heinzman PV Srv Pet to Revoke / Set Bond

(SOUZA) Co Atty-mrg Public Defenders

15-21405

Ct1: Aggravated Assault F

Karri Eik

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 18-1539 State of MT v Lacey Lynndeau Lapp Status Hearing

(DAVIES) Co Atty-jy Daniel O.C. Ball Re: Felony Reduction 18-26643 AV TR: past

Assault with Weapon F



----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0106 State of MT v Bradley Joel Reinhardt Status of Counsel

(DAVIES) Co Atty-me James David Arthur TR: 12/9/19

19-26804 AV

Strangulation of a Partner or Family Member 1st Offense F

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-1156 State of MT v Russell Tyler Modify Release Order

(DAVIES) Co Atty-jy Heather Weir TR: 1/6/20

19-27875 TS

Ct1: Strangulation of a Partner or Family Member 1st Offense F

Ct2: Partner or Family Member Assault 1st Offense M

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 16-1174 State of MT v Lane Walker Lelm Mtn Quash BW/PV Srv Pet Revoke

(KNISELY) Co Atty-am Public Defenders PO to inform of court date

16-23248 DM

Theft F

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------