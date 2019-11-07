Yellowstone County District Court Criminal Case Arraignments

November 7, 2019

|

Monatna News

 

Syndicated by: Montana Newsa

Judge Davies Presiding
Thursday, November 07, 2019
DC 19-0455 State of MT v Martin Jon Bouwkamp Sr. IN-T Change of Plea
(TODD) Co Atty-slh James M. Siegman TR: 11/25/19
19-27145 GB
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs M
Ct3: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M
Ct4: Obstructing Peace Officer or Other Public Servant M
Ct5: Resisting Arrest M
Ct6: Driving While Privilege to do so is Suspended or Revoked M
Allan Kitterman
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-0724 State of MT v Alex Richard Fuhrman IN-T Change of Plea
(TODD) Co Atty-slh Layne Scheveck TR: Past
18-25979 GB
Ct1: Failure to Register as a Sexual Offender F
Ct2: Resisting Arrest M
Tom Fulton
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-0918 State of MT v Waylon Adam Carroll IN-T Sentencing
(DAVIES) Co Atty-jy Alexander J. Roth PSI
18-26153 AV
Ct1: Tampering with or Fabricating Physical Evidence F to be dismissed
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct3: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct4: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M
Shellie Stichman
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 18-0224 State of MT v Jacob Lawrence Burns IN-V Apr BW / PV Srv Pet to Rev
(MOSES) Co Atty-iar Public Defenders
18-25276
Ct1: Theft F
Mattie Yedinak
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 13-0565 State of MT v Clifford Raymond Edwards Jr. IN-V Apr BW / PV Srv Pet to Rev
(FEHR) Co Atty-jm Public Defenders
13-19151 GS
Ct1: Criminal Endangerment F
Tom Fulton
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 18-0322 State of MT v Joshua James Foss IN-V Apr BW
(SOUZA) Co Atty-mrg James M. Siegman Reset TR
18-25391 AP
Burglary F

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 17-0721 State of MT v Breannda Bo Romero IN-V Apr BW / PV Srv Pet to Rev
(KNISELY) Co Atty-am Joel M. Thompson PV Rev Hrg: 11/25/19
17-24213
Ct1: DUI F
Cody Carriger
See also: | 19-28062 | Arraignment - 11/13/2019
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-0852 State of MT v Tyrell Z. Cazier Change of Plea
(DAVIES) Co Atty-me Katie Heller TR vacated
19-27569 AV
Ct1: Criminal Endangerment F
Ct2: DUI 1st Offense M
Ct3: Fleeing From or Eluding a Peace Officer M
Ct4: Possession of an Intoxicating Substance under the Age of 21 M
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 18-1311 State of MT v Carey Dean Hill Change of Plea
(TODD) Co Atty-bdl Analicia Pianca TR: Past
18-26459 GB
Partner or Family Member Assault F
DC 18-1359 State of MT v Carey Dean Hill Change of Plea
(TODD) Co Atty-bdl Analicia Pianca TR: Past
18-26510 GB
Bail-jumping F
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-0701 State of MT v Cole Issac Leggett Change of Plea
(DAVIES) Co Atty-jy James David Arthur TR: vacated
19-27400 AV
Ct1: Criminal Endangerment F
Ct2: Criminal Mischief F
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-0836 State of MT v Cody Isaiah Younghawk Change of Plea
(DAVIES) Co Atty-jy Jim Lippert TR: vacated
19-27544 AV
Ct1: Robbery F
Ct2: Obstructing Peace Officer M

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-0684 State of MT v Julie Ann Hartman Revoke Release Hrg (DAVIES) Co Atty-iar Cory T. Harman Sentencing
19-27403 JW PSI
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F to be dismissed
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M to be dismissed
DC 19-0275 State of MT v Julie Ann Hartman Revoke Release Hrg (DAVIES) Co Atty-iar Cory T. Harman Sentencing
19-26986 JW PSI
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct2: Endangering the Welfare of Children F
Ct3: Endangering the Welfare of Children F to be dismissed
Ct4: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M to be dismissed
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 18-1184 State of MT v Laura Jean Selles Sentencing
(DAVIES) Co Atty-iar Nicole R. Gallagher PSI
18-26307 JW
Ct1: Criminal Endangerment F
Ct2: DUI 2nd Offense M
Ct3: Fleeing From or Eluding a Peace Officer M to be dismissed
Ct4: Theft 2nd Offense M to be dismissed
Ct5: Driving While License Suspended or Revoked M to be dismissed
Ct6: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct7: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M to be dismissed
DC 18-1185 State of MT v Laura Jean Selles Sentencing
(DAVIES) Co Atty-iar Nicole R. Gallagher PSI
18-26284 JW
Theft (Common Scheme) F
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 18-1323 State of MT v Jodi Lea Stennes Sentencing
(DAVIES) Co Atty-cam Kris Copenhaver PSI
18-26442 JW
Criminal Endangerment F
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 15-0656 State of MT v Jay Mikel Heinzman PV Srv Pet to Revoke / Set Bond
(SOUZA) Co Atty-mrg Public Defenders
15-21405
Ct1: Aggravated Assault F
Karri Eik
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 18-1539 State of MT v Lacey Lynndeau Lapp Status Hearing
(DAVIES) Co Atty-jy Daniel O.C. Ball Re: Felony Reduction 18-26643 AV TR: past
Assault with Weapon F

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-0106 State of MT v Bradley Joel Reinhardt Status of Counsel
(DAVIES) Co Atty-me James David Arthur TR: 12/9/19
19-26804 AV
Strangulation of a Partner or Family Member 1st Offense F
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-1156 State of MT v Russell Tyler Modify Release Order
(DAVIES) Co Atty-jy Heather Weir TR: 1/6/20
19-27875 TS
Ct1: Strangulation of a Partner or Family Member 1st Offense F
Ct2: Partner or Family Member Assault 1st Offense M
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 16-1174 State of MT v Lane Walker Lelm Mtn Quash BW/PV Srv Pet Revoke
(KNISELY) Co Atty-am Public Defenders PO to inform of court date
16-23248 DM
Theft F
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

