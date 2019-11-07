Cody Wyoming Police Department News

Syndicated by: Montana News
The information provided in this release is based on calls for service received by the Park County Sheriff's Office Dispatch Center and does not include the results or conclusions of any investigation that may be conducted based on the information in this release.
PRIOR ARRESTS:
None at this time
November 6, 2019
ARRESTS:
None at this time
Total 911 Calls – 2
07:50 Patrol-Extra 1911060009
Officer initiated activity at Eastside Elementary School, 17TH St, Cody. Disposition: Completed.
*==========================================================================
07:54 Patrol-Extra 1911060010
Officer initiated activity at Sunset Elementary School, Sheridan Ave, Cody. Disposition: Completed.
*==========================================================================
07:56 Traffic Stop 1911060011
Officer initiated activity at Sheridan Ave, Cody. TS - Driver warned for exp registration. Disposition: Warning Issued.
*==========================================================================
08:03 Patrol-Extra 1911060012
Officer initiated activity at Cody High School, 10TH St, Cody. Foot patrol. Disposition: Completed.
*==========================================================================
08:06 Patrol-Extra 1911060014
Officer initiated activity at Livingston Elementary School, 12TH St, Cody. Disposition: Completed.
*==========================================================================
08:08 Patrol-Extra 1911060015
Officer initiated activity at Sunset Elementary School, Sheridan Ave, Cody. On foot. Disposition: Completed.
*==========================================================================
08:52 Traffic Stop 1911060020
Officer initiated activity at Blackburn Ave, Cody. TS-citation x2 no insurance, exp registration. Disposition: Citation Issued.
*==========================================================================
09:17 Escort-Funeral 1911060025
Occurred at United Methodist Church on Beck Ave. Need escort to old Riverside @ 11:15. Disposition: Completed.
*==========================================================================
09:36 Traffic Stop 1911060028
Officer initiated activity at Sheridan Ave, Cody. TS-Driver cited for speed, warned for expired registration. Disposition: Citation Issued.
*==========================================================================
11:07 Parking Problem 1911060036
Occurred at Rocky Mountain School of The Arts on Sheridan Ave. Vehicle has been parked at location for over a week. RP wanting to have it towed, would like to speak w/an officer. Disposition: Assistance Given.
*==========================================================================
11:41 Motor Vehicle Crash 1911060042
Occurred at West Park Hospital on Sheridan Ave. RP witnessed a MVC hit & Run. RP saw a vehicle hit a parked car near ER entrance then drive off, susp vehicle headed down Sheridan past the Irma. Disposition: Assistance Given.
*==========================================================================
11:54 Traffic Stop 1911060046
Officer initiated activity at Robert St, Cody. TS- Driver warned for speed. Disposition: Warning Issued.
*==========================================================================
14:42 Traffic Stop 1911060067
Officer initiated activity at Beck AVE/13TH St, Cody. TS - Driver warned for speed. Disposition: Warning Issued.
*==========================================================================
14:49 Drug Related 1911060069
Occurred at Cody Area on Sheridan AVE/16TH St. RP wants to talk to an officer about some possible drug activity, he won’t tell dispatch where it is happening and doesn’t want one to show up at his door. Disposition: Assistance Given.
*==========================================================================
14:50 Patrol-Extra 1911060070
Officer initiated activity at Eastside Elementary School, 17TH St, Cody. Disposition: Completed.
*==========================================================================
14:53 Traffic Stop 1911060071
Officer initiated activity at Circle Drive Park, 16TH St, Cody. TS-Driver warned for speed in a school zone. Disposition: Warning Issued.
*==========================================================================
15:03 Patrol-Extra 1911060072
Officer initiated activity at Sunset Elementary School, Sheridan Ave, Cody. Disposition: Completed.
*==========================================================================
15:04 Traffic Stop 1911060073
Officer initiated activity at 19TH St/Big Horn Ave, Cody. TS-Driver warned for speed in a school zone. Disposition: Warning Issued.
*==========================================================================
15:09 Traffic Stop 1911060074
Officer initiated activity at Sheridan Ave, Cody. TS-Driver warned for expired registration. Disposition: Warning Issued.
*==========================================================================
15:16 Traffic Stop 1911060076
Officer initiated activity at Circle Drive Park, 16TH St, Cody. TS-Driver cited for speed in a school zone. Disposition: Citation Issued.
*==========================================================================
15:20 Traffic Stop 1911060077
Officer initiated activity at Sheridan Ave, Cody. TS-Driver warned for improper display of registration. Disposition: Warning Issued.
*==========================================================================
15:28 Traffic Stop 1911060078
Officer initiated activity at 29TH St/Sheridan Ave, Cody. TS-Driver cited for speed in a school zone. Disposition: Citation Issued.
*==========================================================================
15:35 Traffic Stop 1911060079
Officer initiated activity at Depot DR/16TH St, Cody. TS-Driver warned for speed in a school zone. Disposition: Warning Issued.
*==========================================================================
15:35 Auto Burglary 1911060080
Officer initiated activity at 9TH St, Cody. Delayed auto burg that occurred on 11/1, between 1745 and 2030 hours. Disposition: See Case.
*==========================================================================
15:45 Traffic Stop 1911060081
Officer initiated activity at Blackburn Ave/Big Horn Ave, Cody. TS-Driver warned for speed. Disposition: Warning Issued.
*==========================================================================
15:48 Traffic Stop 1911060083
Officer initiated activity at Sheridan Ave, Cody. TS-Driver warned for speed. Disposition: Warning Issued.
*==========================================================================
16:14 Traffic Stop 1911060087
Officer initiated activity at Sierra Trading Post, 8TH St, Cody. TS-Driver warned for improper registration. Disposition: Warning Issued.
*==========================================================================
16:24 Traffic Stop 1911060088
Officer initiated activity at 8TH St, Cody. TS-Driver warned for speed. Disposition: Warning Issued.
*==========================================================================
16:24 Threats 1911060089
Occurred on Bleistein Ave. RP says her ex-boyfriend is trying to get her car repo'd and is constantly annoying her in other ways as well. RP is on the way to the CLEC to talk to an officer about it. Disposition: Assistance Given.
*==========================================================================
16:27 Animal Call - Other 1911060090
Occurred at Park County Animal Shelter on Highway 14-16-20 E. Stray cat brought in. Disposition: To Animal Shelter.
*==========================================================================
17:37 Reddi Report 1911060097
Occurred at County Road 6WX/County Road 6UU. RP states that a red Chevy pickup with no plates passed him, and keeps bouncing between the lines, heading towards town. Disposition: Assistance Given.
*==========================================================================
20:20 Patrol-Extra 1911060104
Officer initiated activity at Wal-Mart, Yellowstone Ave, Cody. Disposition: Completed
