Whether You’re Huddled Around The Fireplace, Gathered At The Table It's The Best Place For Family To Connect

The holidays are all about enjoying pure and memorable moments with family and friends. With all of the seasonal gatherings, you can certainly expect that almost any host or guest will attempt to provide a classic holiday treat for everyone to enjoy.

This year, you can give your traditional holiday bake a refreshing twist sure to spread all kinds of holiday cheer with this Enjoymint Peppermint Pie topped with Homemade Whipped Cream, which can be easily whipped up with less than 10 ingredients total.

Enjoymint Peppermint Pie

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 20 minutes

1 envelope unflavored gelatin

1/4 cup cold water

2 1/2 cups DairyPure Heavy Whipping Cream, divided

8 ounces soft peppermint candy

1 chocolate cookie crust

crushed peppermint candies, for garnish

Soften gelatin in water; set aside.

In small saucepan over low heat, cook 1/2 cup whipping cream with candy until candy melts.

Add gelatin; mix well.

Whip remaining whipping cream. Let gelatin mixture cool and fold in whipped cream, reserving 1/2 cup for garnish.

Pour into crust. Chill.

Before serving, top with reserved whipped cream and crushed peppermint candies.

Homemade Whipped Cream

2 tablespoons granulated or confectioners’ sugar

2 cups DairyPure Heavy Whipping Cream

1 teaspoon vanilla extract or liqueur

In chilled glass bowl, add sugar to whipping cream. Using whisk or hand mixer, incorporate sugar into heavy whipping cream until it begins to thicken, leaving visible trails. Continue to whip until soft peaks start to form.

Fold in vanilla extract or liqueur. Serve immediately or refrigerate and remix 1-2 minutes before serving.