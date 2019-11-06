Minot N.D. City Offices Will Be Closed For Veterans Day

November 6, 2019

|

The City of Minot will have it's city offices closed for observance of Veterans Day holiday.  All city offices will close Monday, Nov 11, 2019, including City Hall, Public Works, and the Engineering Department.

There will be no public transit or private residential garbage collection.
The Landfill will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon and for water service emergencies, and residents are urged to call 701-852-0111

 

