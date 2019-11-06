Minot N. D. Police Chief Jason Olson Announces His Final Day As January 31, 2020

November 6, 2019

Minot Police Chief Jason Olson will retire in early 2020 after more than 31 years of service with the Minot Police Department.


Olson was appointed chief on April 14, 2012. His final day will be Jan. 31, 2020.


“Jason has been a true leader and role model throughout his entire career,” Minot Mayor Shaun Sipma said. “His influence on the entire Police Department will continue long after he retires. He’s helped build our Police Department into an effective, diverse, and progressive organization, and we thank him for his dedication.”


Olson began his career in Minot as a patrol officer in May 1988 and worked his way up the ranks by serving in each department, including 18 years on the department’s SWAT team.


“Jason has served our community with excellence, dedication, and out-standing leadership during his career,” City Manager Tom Barry said. “He has been a tremendous asset to the City of Minot and our residents. We wish him well.”


Olson holds a Bachelor of Science degree in criminal justice from Minot State University and graduated from the FBI National Academy in 2006. He and his wife, Lisa, have three adult children and six grandchildren.

 

 

 

