A Slick Commute In Montana

Winter Weather Advisory issued November 06 at 5:22AM MST until November 06 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Billings
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches.
* WHERE...Portions of Central, South Central and Southeast Montana.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute.
UPDATED AS OF 11:36 A.M.: Light snow will gradually diminish into the afternoon. Only minor additional accumulations are expected.
Please reload
Featured Posts
Please reload
Recent Posts
Please reload
Search By Tags
I'm busy working on my blog posts. Watch this space!
Please reload