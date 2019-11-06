A Slick Commute In Montana

Winter Weather Advisory issued November 06 at 5:​22​AM MST until November 06 at 11:​00​AM MST by NWS Billings

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING...



* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches.



* WHERE...Portions of Central, South Central and Southeast Montana.



* WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Wednesday.



* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute.

UPDATED AS OF 11:36 A.M.: Light snow will gradually diminish into the afternoon. Only minor additional accumulations are expected.