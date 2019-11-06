A Slick Commute In Montana

November 6, 2019

|

Montana News

 

 

 

 

Winter Weather Advisory issued November 06 at 5:​22​AM MST until November 06 at 11:​00​AM MST by NWS Billings

 

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING...


* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches.


* WHERE...Portions of Central, South Central and Southeast Montana.


* WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Wednesday.


* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute.

 

 

 

 

UPDATED AS OF 11:36 A.M.:  Light snow will gradually diminish into the afternoon. Only minor additional accumulations are expected.

 

 

 

 

 

