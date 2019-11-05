Bones, Shotgun And Clothing Items Found Near West Rosebud Lake Area

Syndicated by: Montana News

According to the Stillwater County Sheriff/Corner's office, Saturday, November 2, 2019, two male hunters discovered what they thought were human remains near the West Rosebud Lake.



The Stillwater Sheriff Department, Coroner's Office, Search and Rescue, and the Forest Service Officer all responded to the area to search.



The Montana Highway Patrol assisted with a drone.



Multiple clothing items and a few bones located. A shotgun was recovered from the area that was being searched by the LEO's.



Today November 5, 2019, the search will continue. It appears that according to the condition of the bones and the items located and found, several years have passed since the unknown incident. This particular area is very remote and not close to any established walking trails or animal trails.



According to Sheriff Charles Kem, any items and or bones found will be sent to the State crime lab to help with the identification.



As of the time that Montana News published this article, no further information is available as to the indication of the identity, age, or gender, and what facts the Sheriff Department does have would indicate that no foul play is established.