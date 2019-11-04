Helena Police Department News

Syndicated by: Montana News
11/2/19 @ 0110 hours – An officer conducted a traffic stop in the area of Broadway and Park. Subsequent investigation led to a 42 year old woman being arrested for DUI (1st). She was booked into the LCSO jail.
11/2/19 @ 0203 hours -- Officers were dispatched to the area of 6th and Last Chance regarding an assault. Subsequent investigation led to a 27 year old male being cited for disorderly conduct. He was referred to Municipal Court.
11/2/19 @0930hrs---An officer investigated a possible shoplift at the 600 Block of N. Montana. Subsequent investigation led to a 41 year old male being arrested for several warrants, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Possession of Dangerous Drugs (Felony). He was booked into the LCSO jail.
11/2/19 @0945---An officer investigated a domestic violence incident that had occurred several days prior. Subsequent investigation led to a 30 year old female being issued a citation for Partner Family Member Assault (1st). She was referred to Municipal Court.
11/2/19 @1208hrs---Officers were dispatched to the 2700 Block of Colonial for a report of a disturbance. Subsequent investigation led to a 15 year old male being cited for Criminal Mischief, and Assault with a Weapon (2 counts). The male was later transported and released to a family member. He was referred to Juvenile Probation.
11/2/19@ 1610hrs---Officers were dispatched to the 1000 Block of N. Warren for suspicious activity. Investigation led to a 37 year old male being arrested for Probation Violation, Possession of Dangerous Drugs, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. He was booked into the LCSO jail.
11/2/19 @ 1722hrs---An officer was dispatched to a civil situation. Investigation led to a 29 year old female being arrested for Intimidation. She was booked into the LCSO jail.
