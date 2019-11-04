Billings Man Johnathon David Harvey Arrested And Charged For Partner Family Member Assault

November 4, 2019

|

Montana News

 

 

Montana News Disclaimer:  One of the most sacred principles in the American criminal and civil justice system, holding that a defendant is innocent until proven guilty.

In other words, the prosecution  or Plaintiff's must prove, beyond a reasonable doubt, each essential element of the crime or civil allegations charged or leveled.  Until then the defendant or respondent is considered innocent of the charges or civil allegations

Syndicated by: Montana News

by: Donald Cyphers Investigative reporter

Billings man, Johnathon David Harvey, arrested and charged with Partner Family Member Assault.  According to records that the Montana News obtained,  Law Enforcement Officers dispatched to the address of 36 Melody Lane for a call described as an assault.

The incident happened over the weekend on Sunday, November 3, 2019.  The victim (A. Harvey) stated that  Johnathon David Harvey assaulted her because he was unhappy with her for going to visit one of her friends home the night before on Saturday, November 2, 2019.

A. Harvey stated that  Johnathon David Harvey grabbed her phone from her while it was in her hand.  

Harvey then squeezed her wrist and pulled on it, causing her wrist to twist.  

This action hurt her right hand.  A. Harvey's cell phone screen sustained a crack as she was holding it in her hand while Johnathon David Harvey squeezed her hand in an attempt to take the cell phone away from her.  Harvey was taken into custody with out incident.

This article was published by: Donald Cyphers Investigative reporter License# USPA-ID-US/VI-01/29995

                                                                                                             License# AINS-ID-80896CYP 

                                                                                                             License# USPRESS-ID-80896CYP

                                                                                                             License# IWGP-ID-74810-CYP-19

 

 

 

Please reload

Featured Posts

Should You Carry Your Handgun Open Or Concealed ?

October 15, 2019

1/5
Please reload

Recent Posts

Bones, Shotgun And Clothing Items Found Near West Rosebud Lake Area

November 5, 2019

Billings Man Johnathon David Harvey Arrested And Charged For Partner Family Member Assault

November 4, 2019

Kid-Friendly, Make-Ahead-Meals

November 4, 2019

Billings Justice Court Criminal Case Arraignments

November 4, 2019

The Giga And Terra Scam Of Offshore Wind Energy

November 4, 2019

Helena Police Department News

November 4, 2019

Gun Grabbers: Trick & Lure

November 2, 2019

Homicide Of Adult Male At Tiger Town Motel In Ballantine Montana

November 2, 2019

Judge Strikes Down City Of Pittsburgh Pennsylvania's ALL THREE Anti-Gun Restrictive And Unlawful Gun Ordinances That The City Council Passed Earli...

November 1, 2019

Climategate: Ten years Later...Climate Alarmists Are Still Promoting Junk Science, Fossil Fuel Bans And Wealth Redistribution

November 1, 2019

Please reload

Search By Tags

I'm busy working on my blog posts. Watch this space!

Please reload

Follow Us
  • Facebook Classic
  • Twitter Classic
  • Google Classic