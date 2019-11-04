Billings Man Johnathon David Harvey Arrested And Charged For Partner Family Member Assault

Montana News Disclaimer: One of the most sacred principles in the American criminal and civil justice system, holding that a defendant is innocent until proven guilty.

In other words, the prosecution or Plaintiff's must prove, beyond a reasonable doubt, each essential element of the crime or civil allegations charged or leveled. Until then the defendant or respondent is considered innocent of the charges or civil allegations

Syndicated by: Montana News

by: Donald Cyphers Investigative reporter

Billings man, Johnathon David Harvey, arrested and charged with Partner Family Member Assault. According to records that the Montana News obtained, Law Enforcement Officers dispatched to the address of 36 Melody Lane for a call described as an assault.



The incident happened over the weekend on Sunday, November 3, 2019. The victim (A. Harvey) stated that Johnathon David Harvey assaulted her because he was unhappy with her for going to visit one of her friends home the night before on Saturday, November 2, 2019.



A. Harvey stated that Johnathon David Harvey grabbed her phone from her while it was in her hand.



Harvey then squeezed her wrist and pulled on it, causing her wrist to twist.



This action hurt her right hand. A. Harvey's cell phone screen sustained a crack as she was holding it in her hand while Johnathon David Harvey squeezed her hand in an attempt to take the cell phone away from her. Harvey was taken into custody with out incident.

This article was published by: Donald Cyphers Investigative reporter License# USPA-ID-US/VI-01/29995

License# AINS-ID-80896CYP

License# USPRESS-ID-80896CYP

License# IWGP-ID-74810-CYP-19