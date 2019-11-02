Homicide Of Adult Male At Tiger Town Motel In Ballantine Montana

Syndicated by: Montana News

The Yellowstone County Sheriff Office early this morning at about 3:30 a.m. responded to the address of 2253 S 16th Rd, Ballantine, MT 59006 for what was a deceased male adult found in one of the rooms early this morning.According to the Sheriff Office,

Detectives have applied for and received a search warrant as to the surroundings of the deceased male body appeared to be suspicious in nature and cause of death.

UPDATE: 11-2-19 / 3:40 PM Sheriffs Office investigators did determined that the death of the adult male at the Tiger Town Motel in Ballantine is in fact considered an active homicide and is being investigated as such.

The Sheriff Department stated in a press release to the Media that at this time, the Sheriff's Office does not believe there is a public safety issue and that the homicide is an isolated incident, not random.

According to the Sheriff Department, the parties involved appear to have a definite connection.

The Sheriff Department is not coming forth with any further information at this time as the investigation into the facts surrounding the homicide is currently under investigation at this time.