Billings Man Gary Jackson Hugs Jr. Involved In Attempted Homicide Shooting Of Two Men In Big Horn County And Separate Shooting Spree Charges In Yellowstone County

Montana News Disclaimer: One of the most sacred principles in the American criminal and civil justice system, holding that a defendant is innocent until proven guilty.

In other words, the prosecution or Plaintiff's must prove, beyond a reasonable doubt, each essential element of the crime or civil allegations charged or leveled. Until then the defendant or respondent is considered innocent of the charges or civil allegations

Syndicated by: Montana News

By: Donald Cyphers Investigative reporter

Billings man Gary Jackson Hugs, Jr. was arrested and charged with two counts of Felony Attempted Homicide charges in Big Horn County.



On October 25th, near midnight, a Montana Fish and Wildlife and Parks Game Warde3n, Jacob Barzen, was attending his vehicle at Love's truck stop in Hardin. Warden Brazen was fueling his pickup truck up and standing near his rig.



Game Warden Barzen observed a dark-colored vehicle that parked on the south end of the Loves parking lot.



It appeared as several males were bunched up together near a dark-colored sport-utility vehicle. Warden Barzen, with his binoculars, observed on male who was closer to the rear passenger door punching another individual who was standing close to the rear of the sport utility vehicle.



The aggressor throwing the punches appeared to be small in stature compared to the other males that were nearby.



Warden Barzen decided to intervene, and as he walked towards the Sport-Utility vehicle, two of the male individuals backed away rapidly from the utility vehicle.



a "Thin taller" man could be seen reaching into the rear of the passenger side of the vehicle and retrieve a semi-automatic handgun.



The tall thin taller man cocked his gun. The man fired multiple shots in the direction of the two individuals who Warden Brazen observed backing away rapidly from the sport utility vehicle.



Warden Brazen immediately drew his service revolver, identified himself as "police," and shouted for the armed man to "drop the gun."



Without warning, Warden Barzen fired his service revolver at the armed man.



the armed man later identified as Gary Jackson Hugs, Jr. jumped into the sport utility vehicle and sped off.



Warden Brazen notified the Montana Highway Patrol dispatch about the shooting as he attempted to pursue the shooter's vehicle.



Gary Jackson Hugs Jr was able to successfully alluded Warden Barzen and the B.I.A. Officers who joined the pursuit. Hugs Jr. disappeared onto the Crow reservation.



Back at the Loves Truckstop, the two male individuals that Gary Jackson Hugs Jr. shot multiple times at were both critically wounded.



Both men were given medical treatment on scene and then transported to Billings Saint Vincent for trauma surgery.



Big Horn County Sheriff's Deputies and Detectives dispatched to the crime scene for the preservation of the crime scene and investigation of the crime.



During the investigation, Big Horn Detectives and Deputies found nine (9) .45 caliber semi-automatic shell casings on the ground.



Big Horn County Law Enforcement learned that one of the male shooting victims had been shot three times in the frontal side of his body as he was backing away from Gary Hugs Jr. The other male shooting victim had been shot directly in the face.



Almost an hour or so later, approximately 40 minutes after the Hardin shooting, Gary Jackson Hugs Jr. had involved himself in another shooting spree, this time in Billings in the Lockwood area.



Frank Fritz, a Yellowstone County Sheriff Detective, advised Big Horn County Detectives of the arrest of Gary Jackson Hugs Jr.

The vehicle Hugs Jr. was driving was a Jeep Cherokeeriddled with bullet holes.

Hugs Jr arrested on the morning of October 25th, 2019, in Yellowstone County. A warrant issued for the residence located on Mullowney Lane produced an empty box of .45 caliber handgun cartridges and a Glock .45 caliber handgun.



According to Sheriff records, Yellowstone County Detective Michael Fuss showed a picture of Hugs Jr. to Warden Barzen. Warden Brazen positively identified Hugs Jr. as the shooter in Hardin Montana.



Video surveillance of a trucker's dashcam showed that at the time of the shooting, the two male individual victims were not armed and were not acting aggressively.



Gary Jackson Jugs Jr. also was known to live at another Billings address of 1030 Saint Johns #4 and that he had a suspended driver's license.



Gary Jackson Hugs Jr. has a long and violent criminal history.

Hugs Jr. was convicted in the United States District Court in 2011 for Felony Assualt, resulting in serious bodily injury to a person in Lodge Grass.



Hugs Jr. had several Felony charges in Yellowstone County for Robbery and Criminal Possession of dangerous drugs.



Just some of the witnesses for the State and investigators on this case were as follows:

Michael Fuss Big Horn County Sheriff Office Detective

Big Horn County Deputy Daniel Shreffler

Ty Cruiskshank Big Horn County Sheriff Office Detective

Big Horn County Sheriff James Zabel

Jeramie Middlestead Big Horn County Sheriff Office Detective

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks Game Warden, Jacob Barzen out of Hardin

Frank Fritz, Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office Detective

and the two victims of the shooting T.O.C. and R.L.H.

B.I.A. Officers and Crime Lab technicians and possible Medical staff at Saint Vincent's Hospital.

