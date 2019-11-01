Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi: Murder, Rapist And Terrorist Dead At 48: Satan Loses, As He Always Must !

A mugshot photo of Baghdadi detained at Camp Bucca, Iraq, 2004

By Marc Kelley

Syndicated by: Montana News

Last Sunday, October 27, 2019, the United States and President Trump, made good on a promise made to our country. The promise to protect our country against all enemies, foreign and domestic. In what should be viewed as a clear example of US Military readiness, ability and determination, U.S. Special Forces conducted a raid on a compound, deep inside Syrian territory, with orders to "capture or kill" the self proclaimed leader of Isis. The raid, code named "Kayla Mueller", was carried out by a relatively small contingent of Delta Force and Army Rangers and achieved all of its objectives. The success of our military should be cause for a nationwide celebration, yet once again, because it was President Trump giving the orders, the Democrats, the media and the Trump hating liberals, are butt hurt. and refusing to give Trump the credit he deserves. It is hard, not to draw a stark contrast between the medias coverage of the Obama ordered strike, which killed Osama bin Laden in 2011 and the Trump ordered strike which killed Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

In 2011, then President Barrack Obama addressed our nation and delivered the news, bin Laden had been killed by U.S. Navy Seals. In what was viewed by many as a soft spoken president, carefully avoiding any insinuation, the U.S. was at war with Islam and steadfastly refusing to call out radical Islamic Terrorism, Obama told us, this was a day that all Americans should celebrate. Obama's tone during his address to our country, was held up, as the paradigm of statesmanship and governance. Yet over the next several years, our country and our people were repeatedly attacked and killed, by radical Islamic terrorists. As the ISIS ideology began to take hold, many young people were enamored by and attracted to the anti-US rhetoric and brutal actions of the self proclaimed Isis, leader. How did our president respond….he called Isis the JV, and assured our people, we had nothing to fear from this spiritual cleric.

The truth of the matter is, ISIS was allowed to expand, recruiting thousands of fighters and establishing their own country within the borders of Syria and Iraq, calling their actions, establishing a "caliphate" or Islamic State. Along the way the ISIS leader himself, made videos of the decapitations of American journalists James Foley and Steven Sotloff, as well as an American aid worker, named Peter Kassig. Further fueling his lust for brutality, the Isis leader, took for his personal sex slave, Kayla Mueller, a twenty-seven year old human rights activist, working in Syria, with the international humanitarian organization, Doctors Without Boarders. Throughout their rein of terror, Isis has taken responsibility for more than 70 terror attacks in over 20 countries, outside of Syria and Iraq, a fairly impressive feat, for the JV team.

In a stark contrast to Obama's address to the American people in 2011, President Trump, took a much more direct and truthful approach in delivering the news of al-Baghdadi's death. While the Fake News Media lamented the death of the ISIS leader as "an austere, cleric", President Trump described him exactly as many of us outside the Trump hating liberals, viewed this man…a coward, who used his own children as human shields, and died whimpering and crying. al-Baghdadi died after being chased down by our brave men and women who proudly serve our country, ultimately cornered by a 70# Belgian Malinois, U.S. War Dog, this cowards last act, was to kill himself and three of his own children.

Wallowing in hypocrisy, which apparently knows no bounds, The Democrats and their talking heads are now accusing President Trump of being "too harsh", not striking a "civil tone" and not informing them before approving the Special Forces mission. Once again, the reality of the situation is very clear to anyone who lives outside of the Washington D.C. "Swamp." Trump did not inform the Democrats or the Republicans for that matter, for one simple fact, they can't keep their mouths shut about anything. Are these politicians traitors to our country…. clearly not. However, simply put, the political ideologues on both sides of the aisle, are far more interested in seeing themselves on TV, than serving our country or doing their jobs.

The Lefties should save their righteous indignation and self-serving egocentrism and admit the facts, not only are American's happy about the death of al-Baghdadi, the world is a better place without him. To those who say, "Isis will use Trumps words as propaganda against the US", I would like to share a different point of view. A view which is held by our military leaders and our troops and stands in stark contrast to the propaganda being reported by the media. In very clear terms, using the small words and short sentences, even the most simplistic minds can understand, Trump delivered his message. To those who would do us harm, who would abuse women and children, throw gay people from rooftops, kill our soldiers and shout death to America, we are coming after your ass. We will send the SEALS, the Rangers, the Marines and yes, our War Dogs after you. America will chase you down and we will kill you and when we are finished, we will celebrate, with a nice, cold, diet Coke.

al Baghdadi is dead….And it is a GREAT day for America!!