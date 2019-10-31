Yellowstone County Criminal Case Arraignments

Syndicated by: Montana News
JUDGE SOUZA
Thursday, October 31, 2019
DC 19-0668 State of MT v Jonathen Wade Dennis IN-T Change of Plea
(SOUZA) Co Atty-jm Brandon C. Hartford TR: Past
19-27355 AP
Ct1: Theft F
Ct2: Operation of Noncommercial Vehicle by Person with Alcohol Concentration of 0.08 or More 1st Offense M
Ct3: Fleeing From or Eluding a Peace Officer M
Ct4: Driving While Privilege to do so is Suspended or Revoked M
DC 19-0847 State of MT v Jonathen Wade Dennis IN-T Change of Plea
(SOUZA) Co Atty-jm Brandon C. Hartford TR: 11/18/19
19-27580 AP
Failure to Register as a Violent Offender F
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 18-0760 State of MT v Kirk Allen Jordan IN-T Change of Plea
(MOSES) Co Atty-me J. Gregory Tomicich TR: past
18-25837 AV
Ct1: Theft F
Ct2: Driving Without Required Motor Vehicle Insurance M
Ct3: Following too Close M
DC 19-0006 State of MT v Kirk Allen Jordan IN-T Change of Plea
(MOSES) Co Atty-me J. Gregory Tomicich TR: 11/25/19
19-26730 AV
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M
DC 18-1324 State of MT v Kirk Allen Jordan IN-T Change of Plea
(MOSES) Co Atty-me J. Gregory Tomicich TR: past
18-26466 AV
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct3: Sawed-off Firearm F
Ct4: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-0439 State of MT v Stetson Claudenash McBride Jr. IN-T Revoke Release Hrg
(SOUZA) Co Atty-mrg Robert L. Kelleher Jr. Sentencing
19-26791 AP PSI
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct3: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct4: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M to be dismissed
See also: DC 19-1057 | 19-27780 | Jury Trial - 01/13/2020
See also: DC 19-1056 | 19-27779 | Jury Trial - 01/13/2020
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-0413 State of MT v Colby Michael Steil IN-T Change of Plea
(TODD) Co Atty-slh J. Gregory Tomicich TR: past
19-27121 GB
Ct1: Strangulation of a Partner or Family Member 1st Offense F
Ct2: Partner or Family Member Assault 1st Offense M
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 18-1433 State of MT v Shannon Leon Yellowtail IN-T Sentencing
(SOUZA) Co Atty-mrg Robert W. Snively to be dismissed
18-26571 AP
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct2: Resisting Arrest M
Ct3: Obstructing Peace Officer M
DC 19-0466 State of MT v Shannon Leon Yellowtail IN-T Sentencing
(SOUZA) Co Atty-mrg Robert W. Snively PSI
19-27160 AP
Criminal Endangerment F
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 18-0461 State of MT v Noah Cree Bigback IN-T PV Disposition
(SOUZA) Co Atty-pdv Meghan Benson
18-25436
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Kiersten Gillespie-Kotar
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 11-0495 State of MT v Gregory Lynn Wallace IN-T PV Disposition
A.K.A. Gregory Pretty Paint-Wallace
(SOUZA) Co Atty-pdv Blaine Bailey McGivern
11-17523 HC
Ct1: DUI F
Nathan Vanderby
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 18-1024 State of MT v Martin Ramos Albarran Jr. IN-T PV Rev Hrg
A.K.A. Martin Albarran Ramos Jr
(SOUZA) Co Atty-pdv Public Defenders
18-26135
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
DC 18-0394 State of MT v Martin Ramos Albarran Jr. IN-T PV Rev Hrg
A.K.A. Martin Albarran Ramos Jr
(SOUZA) Co Atty-iar James M. Siegman
18-25461 JC
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Jason R. Rude
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-0418 State of MT v Tarah Lee Couture IN-T PV Rev Hrg
(SOUZA) Co Atty-jm Blaine Bailey McGivern
19-27119
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Shaun Pisk
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 18-0044 State of MT v Jalee Michelle Muus IN-T PV Rev Hrg
(SOUZA) Co Atty-jm Blaine Bailey McGivern
18-25051
Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Shaun Pisk
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-1320 State of MT v Diego Thomas Hernandez IN-V Arraignment
(MOSES) Co Atty Public Defenders
19-27957 AF, TS
Deliberate Homicide F
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-1305 State of MT v William Chenry Melcher IN-V Arraignment
(SOUZA) Co Atty-pdv Public Defenders
19-28008 HC
Ct1: Assault with Weapon F
Ct2: Assault with Weapon F
Ct3: Criminal Endangerment F
Ct4: Criminal Mischief F
See also: DC 17-1448 | 17-24969 | Apr BW / PV Srv Pet to Rev - 10/22/2019
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-1227 State of MT v Logan Skye Rodriguez IN-V Srv Amnd Info/Aff
(KNISELY) Co Atty-vc Natasha Hammack TR: 01/13/20
19-27940 DM
Ct1: DUI F
Or in the Alternative to
Ct2: Operation of Noncommercial Vehicle by Person with Alcohol Concentration of 0.08 or More F
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 18-0921 State of MT v Christopher Neal Frenzel IN-V PV Srv Pet to Rev / Set Bond
(SOUZA) Co Atty-mrg Public Defenders NTA to YCDF
18-25996
Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Mattie Yedinak
See also: DC 19-1296 | 19-28024 | Jury Trial - 02/10/2020
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 11-0128 State of MT v Robert Douglas Healy IV IN-V Apr BW
(TODD) Co Atty-tc Alexander J. Roth Reset PV Hrg
11-17149
Ct2: Assault with Weapon F
Ct4: Assault with Weapon F
DC 17-1428 State of MT v Robert Douglas Healy IV IN-V Apr BW
(TODD) Co Atty-tc Alexander J. Roth Reset TR
17-24959 TS
Ct1: Criminal Endangerment F
Ct2: DUI 1st Offense M
Ct3: Failure to Stop or Remain at Accident Scene Involving Another Person or Deceased Person M
Ct4: Fail to Identify Self and Vehicle When Involved in Accident M
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 18-1364 State of MT v Travis Nelson Migneault IN-V PV Srv Pet to Rev / Set Bond
(HARADA) Co Atty-tc Public Defenders
18-26503
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
See also: DC 19-1255 | 19-27990 | Jury Trial - 02/03/2020
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-0105 State of MT v Morgan David Jungers IN-V Apr BW
(SOUZA) Co Atty-pdv James M. Siegman Reset TR
19-26806 JC
Strangulation of a Partner or Family Member 1st Offense F
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-0846 State of MT v John Tyler Cantwell Change of Plea
(SOUZA) Co Atty-mrg Blaine Bailey McGivern Srv Rev Rel Petition
19-27561 AP TR: 11/18/19
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M
Ct3: Driving While Privilege to do so is Suspended or Revoked M
Ct4: Failure to Provide Proof of Insurance M
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-1003 State of MT v Justin Andrew Hoeg Change of Plea
(MOSES) Co Atty-iar J. Gregory Tomicich TR: past
19-27709 JW
Ct1: Assault with Weapon F
Ct2: Criminal Endangerment F
Ct3: Criminal Endangerment F
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 16-0180 State of MT v Mikel Ade Turley Change of Plea
(HARRIS) Co Atty-vc Public Defenders TR: 11/4/19
16-22143 DM
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M
Ct3: Forgery M
DC 18-1386 State of MT v Mikel Ade Turley Change of Plea
(HARRIS) Co Atty-vc Public Defenders TR: 11/4/19
18-26521 DM
Ct1: Criminal Distribution of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct2: Criminal Distribution of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct3: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct4: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct5: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct6: Criminal Possession with Intent to Distribute F
Ct7: Criminal Possession with Intent to Distribute F
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 15-0471 State of MT v Amber Marie Evans Sentencing
(SOUZA) Co Atty-mrg Penelope S. Strong PSI
15-21226 AP
Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-0151 State of MT v Steven Wayne Phillips Change of Plea
(MOSES) Co Atty-mrg J. Gregory Tomicich TR past
17-24808 AP
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct3: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M
Ct4: Sawed-off Firearm M
Ct5: Fail to Carry Registration Receipt as Required M
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-0590 State of MT v Amanda Ruth Carpenter Sentencing
(SOUZA) Co Atty-jm Andrew Michael Huppert No PSI
19-27282 AP
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M to be dismissed
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-0425 State of MT v Dejon Anthony Duncan Revoke Release Hrg
(SOUZA) Co Atty-vc Roberta A. Drew TR: 11/18/19
18-26271 DM
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M
See also: DC 19-1001 | 19-27718 | Jury Trial - 02/10/2020
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-0725 State of MT v Amanda Violett Tate Omni
(SOUZA) Co Atty-pdv Nicholas Owens Revoke Release Hrg
19-27427 HC TR: 12/16/19
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct3: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-0065 State of MT v Brian Wade Miller Status Hearing
(SOUZA) Co Atty-pdv Brandon C. Hartford Re: MTC w/wvr
19-26770 HC
Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 17-1256 State of MT v Rian Gregory Stiel Status Hearing
(SOUZA) Co Atty-jm Gregory E. Paskell Sent: 12/12/19
17-24531 AP
Failure to Register as a Sexual Offender F
