Yellowstone County Criminal Case Arraignments

JUDGE SOUZA

Thursday, October 31, 2019

DC 19-0668 State of MT     v Jonathen Wade Dennis IN-T Change of Plea

(SOUZA) Co Atty-jm Brandon C. Hartford TR: Past

19-27355 AP

Ct1: Theft F     

Ct2: Operation of Noncommercial Vehicle by Person with Alcohol Concentration of 0.08 or More 1st Offense M     

Ct3: Fleeing From or Eluding a Peace Officer M     

Ct4: Driving While Privilege to do so is Suspended or Revoked M     

 

 

DC 19-0847 State of MT     v Jonathen Wade Dennis IN-T Change of Plea

(SOUZA) Co Atty-jm Brandon C. Hartford TR: 11/18/19

19-27580 AP

Failure to Register as a Violent Offender F    

 

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 18-0760 State of MT     v Kirk Allen Jordan IN-T Change of Plea

(MOSES) Co Atty-me J. Gregory Tomicich TR: past

18-25837 AV

Ct1: Theft F     

Ct2: Driving Without Required Motor Vehicle Insurance M     

Ct3: Following too Close M     

 

 

DC 19-0006 State of MT     v Kirk Allen Jordan IN-T Change of Plea

(MOSES) Co Atty-me J. Gregory Tomicich TR: 11/25/19

19-26730 AV

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F     

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M     

 

 

DC 18-1324 State of MT     v Kirk Allen Jordan IN-T Change of Plea

(MOSES) Co Atty-me J. Gregory Tomicich TR: past

18-26466 AV

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F     

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F     

Ct3: Sawed-off Firearm F     

Ct4: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M     

 

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0439 State of MT     v Stetson Claudenash McBride Jr. IN-T Revoke Release Hrg
(SOUZA) Co Atty-mrg Robert L. Kelleher Jr.               Sentencing

19-26791 AP                                                                                                         PSI

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F     

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F     

Ct3: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F     

Ct4: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M     to be dismissed

 

See also: DC 19-1057 | 19-27780 | Jury Trial - 01/13/2020
See also: DC 19-1056 | 19-27779 | Jury Trial - 01/13/2020

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0413 State of MT     v Colby Michael Steil IN-T Change of Plea

(TODD) Co Atty-slh J. Gregory Tomicich TR: past

19-27121 GB

Ct1: Strangulation of a Partner or Family Member 1st Offense F     

Ct2: Partner or Family Member Assault 1st Offense M     

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 18-1433 State of MT     v Shannon Leon Yellowtail IN-T Sentencing

(SOUZA) Co Atty-mrg Robert W. Snively to be dismissed

18-26571 AP

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F     

Ct2: Resisting Arrest M     

Ct3: Obstructing Peace Officer M     

 

 

DC 19-0466 State of MT     v Shannon Leon Yellowtail IN-T Sentencing

(SOUZA) Co Atty-mrg Robert W. Snively PSI

19-27160 AP

Criminal Endangerment F    

 

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 18-0461 State of MT     v Noah Cree Bigback IN-T PV Disposition

(SOUZA) Co Atty-pdv Meghan Benson

18-25436

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F     

 

 

Kiersten Gillespie-Kotar

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 11-0495 State of MT     v Gregory Lynn Wallace           IN-T  PV Disposition
                                                                                 A.K.A. Gregory Pretty Paint-Wallace    

(SOUZA) Co Atty-pdv Blaine Bailey McGivern

11-17523 HC

Ct1: DUI F     

 

 

Nathan Vanderby

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 18-1024 State of MT     v Martin Ramos Albarran Jr.    IN-T   PV Rev Hrg
                                                                                 A.K.A. Martin Albarran Ramos Jr

(SOUZA) Co Atty-pdv Public Defenders

18-26135

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F     

 

 

 

DC 18-0394 State of MT     v Martin Ramos Albarran Jr.     IN-T    PV Rev Hrg
                                                                                 A.K.A. Martin Albarran Ramos Jr

(SOUZA) Co Atty-iar James M. Siegman

18-25461 JC

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F     

 

 

Jason R. Rude

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0418 State of MT     v Tarah Lee Couture IN-T PV Rev Hrg

(SOUZA) Co Atty-jm Blaine Bailey McGivern

19-27119

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Shaun Pisk

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 18-0044 State of MT     v Jalee Michelle Muus IN-T PV Rev Hrg

(SOUZA) Co Atty-jm Blaine Bailey McGivern

18-25051

Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F    

 

 

Shaun Pisk

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-1320 State of MT     v Diego Thomas Hernandez IN-V Arraignment

(MOSES) Co Atty Public Defenders

19-27957 AF, TS

Deliberate Homicide F    

 

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-1305 State of MT     v William Chenry Melcher IN-V Arraignment

(SOUZA) Co Atty-pdv Public Defenders

19-28008 HC

Ct1: Assault with Weapon F     

Ct2: Assault with Weapon F     

Ct3: Criminal Endangerment F     

Ct4: Criminal Mischief F     

 

See also: DC 17-1448 | 17-24969 | Apr BW / PV Srv Pet to Rev - 10/22/2019

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-1227 State of MT     v Logan Skye Rodriguez IN-V Srv Amnd Info/Aff

(KNISELY) Co Atty-vc Natasha Hammack TR: 01/13/20

19-27940 DM

Ct1: DUI F     

Or in the Alternative to
Ct2: Operation of Noncommercial Vehicle by Person with Alcohol Concentration of 0.08 or More  F     

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 18-0921 State of MT     v Christopher Neal Frenzel IN-V PV Srv Pet to Rev / Set Bond

(SOUZA) Co Atty-mrg Public Defenders NTA to YCDF

18-25996

Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F    

 

 

Mattie Yedinak

See also: DC 19-1296 | 19-28024 | Jury Trial - 02/10/2020

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 11-0128 State of MT     v Robert Douglas Healy IV IN-V Apr BW

(TODD) Co Atty-tc Alexander J. Roth Reset PV Hrg

11-17149

Ct2: Assault with Weapon F     

Ct4: Assault with Weapon F     

 

 

DC 17-1428 State of MT     v Robert Douglas Healy IV IN-V Apr BW

(TODD) Co Atty-tc Alexander J. Roth Reset TR

17-24959 TS

Ct1: Criminal Endangerment F     

Ct2: DUI 1st Offense M     

Ct3: Failure to Stop or Remain at Accident Scene Involving Another Person or Deceased Person M     

Ct4: Fail to Identify Self and Vehicle When Involved in Accident M     

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 18-1364 State of MT     v Travis Nelson Migneault IN-V PV Srv Pet to Rev / Set Bond

(HARADA) Co Atty-tc Public Defenders

18-26503

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F     

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F     

 

See also: DC 19-1255 | 19-27990 | Jury Trial - 02/03/2020

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0105 State of MT     v Morgan David Jungers IN-V Apr BW

(SOUZA) Co Atty-pdv James M. Siegman Reset TR

19-26806 JC

Strangulation of a Partner or Family Member 1st Offense F    

 

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0846 State of MT     v John Tyler Cantwell Change of Plea
(SOUZA) Co Atty-mrg Blaine Bailey McGivern Srv Rev Rel Petition

19-27561 AP                                                                                              TR: 11/18/19

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F     

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M     

Ct3: Driving While Privilege to do so is Suspended or Revoked M     

Ct4: Failure to Provide Proof of Insurance M     

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-1003 State of MT     v Justin Andrew Hoeg Change of Plea

(MOSES) Co Atty-iar J. Gregory Tomicich TR: past

19-27709 JW

Ct1: Assault with Weapon F     

Ct2: Criminal Endangerment F     

Ct3: Criminal Endangerment F     

 

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 16-0180 State of MT     v Mikel Ade Turley Change of Plea

(HARRIS) Co Atty-vc Public Defenders TR: 11/4/19

16-22143 DM

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F     

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M     

Ct3: Forgery M     

 

 

DC 18-1386 State of MT     v Mikel Ade Turley Change of Plea

(HARRIS) Co Atty-vc Public Defenders TR: 11/4/19

18-26521 DM

Ct1: Criminal Distribution of Dangerous Drugs F     

Ct2: Criminal Distribution of Dangerous Drugs F     

Ct3: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F     

Ct4: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F     

Ct5: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F     

Ct6: Criminal Possession with Intent to Distribute F     

Ct7: Criminal Possession with Intent to Distribute F     

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 15-0471 State of MT     v Amber Marie Evans Sentencing

(SOUZA) Co Atty-mrg Penelope S. Strong PSI

15-21226 AP

Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F    

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0151 State of MT     v Steven Wayne Phillips Change of Plea

(MOSES) Co Atty-mrg J. Gregory Tomicich TR past

17-24808 AP

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F     

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F     

Ct3: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M     

Ct4: Sawed-off Firearm M     

Ct5: Fail to Carry Registration Receipt as Required M     

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0590 State of MT     v Amanda Ruth Carpenter Sentencing

(SOUZA) Co Atty-jm Andrew Michael Huppert No PSI

19-27282 AP

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F     

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M     to be dismissed

 

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0425 State of MT     v Dejon Anthony Duncan Revoke Release Hrg

(SOUZA) Co Atty-vc Roberta A. Drew TR: 11/18/19

18-26271 DM

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F     

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M     

 

See also: DC 19-1001 | 19-27718 | Jury Trial - 02/10/2020

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0725 State of MT     v Amanda Violett Tate Omni
(SOUZA) Co Atty-pdv Nicholas Owens Revoke Release Hrg

19-27427 HC                                                                                             TR: 12/16/19

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F     

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F     

Ct3: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M     

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0065 State of MT     v Brian Wade Miller Status Hearing

(SOUZA) Co Atty-pdv Brandon C. Hartford Re: MTC w/wvr

19-26770 HC

Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F    

 

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 17-1256 State of MT     v Rian Gregory Stiel Status Hearing

(SOUZA) Co Atty-jm Gregory E. Paskell Sent: 12/12/19

17-24531 AP

Failure to Register as a Sexual Offender F    

 

 

 

 

 

 

