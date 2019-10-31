Helena Police Department News

Syndicated by: Montana News

10/30/19 @ 0958 hours -- An Officer took a report of two juveniles that were in possession of a vape device. Investigation into the matter led to the two juvenile males being issued citations for Minor in Possession of Tobacco. They were referred to Helena Municipal Court.

10/30/19 @ 1138 hours -- An Officer took a report of a juvenile that was in possession of marijuana. Investigation into the matter led to a 13 year old juvenile male being issued a citation for possession of dangerous drugs (marijuana). He was referred to Juvenile Probation.

10/30/19 @ 1311 hours -- An Officer was dispatched to a business in the 3100 block of Prospect Ave for a report of a male in this area that has outstanding warrants for his arrest.

The Officer located the male and placed the 46 year old male under arrest for the outstanding warrants out of Helena Municipal Court and District Court as well as Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (marijuana pipe). He was booked into the LCSO Jail.



10/30/19 @ 1332 hours -- An Officer was dispatched to the 200 block of Broadway St for a report of a female that was in possession of drug paraphernalia. Investigation into the matter led to an 18 year old female being issued a citation for possession of drug paraphernalia. She was referred to Helena Municipal Court.

10/30/19 @ 1349 hours -- An Officer was dispatched to the 1500 block of Boulder Ave for a report of a disturbance. Investigation into the disturbance led to a 27 year old female being placed under arrest for an outstanding warrant out of Helena Municipal Court as well as a No Contact Order violation. She was booked into the LCSO Jail.

10/31/19 @ 0155 hours -- An Officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a traffic violation in the area of Benton Ave and Wilder Ave. The Officer met with the driver of the vehicle and investigation into the traffic stop led to the 31 year old male driver being placed under arrest for DUI (1st Offense), Aggravated DUI (1st Offense) and Improper Turn. He was booked into the LCSO Jail.

**The Helena Police Department responded to 85 calls for service. A brief summary of some of the calls the Officers responded to are as follows: (6) non-injury crashes, (7) animal calls, (2) Disorderly/Disturbance calls, (1) domestic disturbance, (6) suspicious incidents, (5) thefts, (3) trespasses to property and conducted (4) welfare checks.