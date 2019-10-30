Unmanned Drones Called "UAS" As Of Nov 7, 2019 Are Restricted Over 60 More Federal Facilities

October 30, 2019

Montana News

 

 

 

WASHINGTON –  According to the FAA, The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) today announced Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) airspace restrictions over additional national security sensitive locations, effective November 7, 2019.

In cooperation with its federal partners, the FAA will restrict UAS operations in the airspace over 60 additional Department of Defense and Department of Justice facilities to address concerns about malicious drone activity. An FAA Notice to Airmen (NOTAM), FDC 9/7752, defines these special security instructions. The FAA has published a new NOTAM, FDC 9/1278, which alerts UAS operators and others in the aviation community to this change and points to FDC 9/7752.

 

UAS operators are strongly advised to review these NOTAMs, as well as important supporting information provided by the FAA’s UAS Data Delivery System (UDDS) website.

 

 

Further down the page is an interactive map (“Map of FAA UAS Data”) displaying restricted airspace throughout the U.S. Zooming in will enable viewers to click on each of the 60 new DOD and DOJ locations and see the specific restrictions. Each of the 60 locations are in yellow since the restrictions are pending until the Nov. 7 effective date, at which point they will become red.

 

 

The restrictions will also be included in the FAA’s B4UFLY mobile app.

 

UAS operators who violate these flight restrictions may be subject to enforcement action, including potential civil penalties and criminal charges.

 

The FAA considers requests by eligible federal security agencies for UAS-specific flight restrictions using its authority under 14 CFR § 99.7. The agency will announce any future changes, including additional locations, as appropriate. 

 

The 60 locations:

  • Federal Correctional Institution Aliceville in Aliceville, Alabama

  • Federal Correctional Institution Ashland in Ashland, Kentucky

  • Federal Correctional Institution Bastrop in Bastrop, Texas

  • Federal Correctional Institution Beckley in Beaver, West Virginia

  • Federal Correctional Institution Bennetsville in Bennetsville, South Carolina

  • Federal Correctional Institution Berlin in Berlin, New Hampshire

  • Federal Correctional Institution Big Spring in Big Spring, Texas

  • Federal Correctional Institution Cumberland in Cumberland, Maryland

  • Federal Correctional Institution Danbury in Danbury, Connecticut

  • Federal Correctional Institution Dublin in Dublin, California

  • Federal Correctional Institution Edgefield in Edgefield, South Carolina

  • Federal Correctional Institution El Reno in El Reno, Oklahoma

  • Federal Correctional Institution Elkton in Lisbon, Ohio

  • Federal Correctional Institution Englewood in Littleton, Colorado

  • Federal Correctional Institution Estill in Estill, South Carolina

  • Federal Correctional Institution Fairton in Fairton, New Jersey

  • Federal Correctional Institution Gilmer in Glenville, West Virginia

  • Federal Correctional Institution Greenville in Greenville, Illinois

  • Federal Correctional Institution Herlong in Herlong, California

  • Federal Correctional Institution Jesup in Jesup, Georgia

  • Federal Correctional Institution La Tuna in Anthony, Texas

  • Federal Correctional Institution Loretto in Loretto, Pennsylvania

  • Federal Correctional Institution Lompoc in Lompoc, California

  • Federal Correctional Institution Manchester in Manchester, Kentucky

  • Federal Correctional Institution Marianna in Marianna, Florida

  • Federal Correctional Institution McDowell in Welch, West Virginia

  • Federal Correctional Institution McKean in Lewis Run, Pennsylvania

  • Federal Correctional Institution Memphis in Memphis, Tennessee

  • Federal Correctional Institution Mendota in Mendota, California

  • Federal Correctional Institution Miami in Miami, Florida

  • Federal Correctional Institution Milan in Milan, Michigan

  • Federal Correctional Institution Morgantown in Morgantown, West Virginia

  • Federal Correctional Institution Otisville in Otisville, New York

  • Federal Correctional Institution Oxford in Oxford, Wisconsin

  • Federal Correctional Institution Pekin in Pekin, Illinois

  • Federal Correctional Institution Phoenix in Phoenix, Arizona

  • Federal Correctional Institution Ray Brook in Ray Brook, New York

  • Federal Correctional Institution Safford in Safford, Arizona

  • Federal Correctional Institution Sandstone in Sandstone, Minnesota

  • Federal Correctional Institution Schuylkill in Minersville, Pennsylvania

  • Federal Correctional Institution Seagoville in Seagoville, Texas

  • Federal Correctional Institution Sheridan in Sheridan, Oregon

  • Federal Correctional Institution Talladega in Talladega, Alabama

  • Federal Correctional Institution Tallahassee in Tallahassee, Florida

  • Federal Correctional Institution Terminal Island in San Pedro, California

  • Federal Correctional Institution Texarkana in Texarkana, Texas

  • Federal Correctional Institution Three Rivers in Three Rivers, Texas

  • Federal Correctional Institution Waseca in Waseca, Minnesota

  • Federal Correctional Institution Williamsburg in Salters, South Carolina

  • Federal Medical Center Devens in Devens, Massachusetts

  • Federal Medical Center Butner in Butner, North Carolina

  • Federal Medical Center Lexington in Lexington, Kentucky

  • Federal Transfer Center Oklahoma City in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

  • United States Penitentiary Atlanta in Atlanta, Georgia

  • United States Penitentiary Leavenworth in Leavenworth, Kansas

  • Martindale AHP in San Antonio, Texas

  • Scranton Army Ammunition Plant in Scranton, Pennsylvania

  • Tobyhanna Army Complex in Tobyhanna, Pennsylvania

  • Military Ocean Terminal Concord in Concord, California

  • Military Ocean Terminal Sunny Point in Sunny Point, North Carolina

